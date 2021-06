SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 21 and 22-year-old reported being robbed at gunpoint by three males wearing masks in Syracuse, police say.

Police responded to the 200 block of Arthur Street where the two men told police they had been robbed and “pistol-whipped” by the suspects in the head causing minor injuries.

The suspects obtained property from the victims and then fled the scene, officials say.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.