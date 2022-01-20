Two men shot in Syracuse Wednesday night

(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police dealt with a pair of unrelated shootings Wednesday night.

SPD responded to a second-story apartment at 2005 E. Fayette Street shortly after 6 p.m. where they found a 23-year-old man who was shot in his midsection. The victim was taken to Upstate University Hospital and is expected to survive.

After finding bullet casings behind a home on the 300 block of Ellis Street, police believe that the victim was shot from an unknown source outside.

Then, around 10:15 p.m., SPD says they responded to 312 Grant Boulevard near the Shop City Plaza. A 26-year-old man was found there with wounds in both of his legs. Several bullet casings were found on the 100 block of Lea Lane.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Both investigations are ongoing. If anyone has information, they are asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.