SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are on the lookout for suspects after two people were shot late last night, July 7, along the 300 block of Onondaga Avenue.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a vehicle that appeared to be hit by gun fire along with multiple shell casings in the road, but no victims were found.

Two male victims, one age 19 and the other age 23, were later dropped off at Upstate Hospital from a private vehicle. Both men had gunshot wounds in their legs, but are expected to survive.

Anyone with information on this shooting should call Syracuse Police at 315-442-5222.

