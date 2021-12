SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two men were shot on the 400 block of Bellevue Avenue on December 10, according to Syracuse Police. Officers responded to a call around 7:37 p.m. and found two men with gunshot wounds. Victims were transported and treated at Upstate Hospital, according to police, where the injuries were deemed non-life threatening.

A photo of the scene this evening, taken by NewsChannel 9.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with more information is encouraged to contact the Crime Investigations Division at (315) 442-5222.