Two men stabbed during attempted robbery

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two men were stabbed during an attempted robbery around 10 p.m. Monday.

Syracuse Police were called to 139 North Geddes Street for a robbery. When police arrived, they found two 36-year-old men who had been stabbed. An investigation revealed the victims were stabbed when three suspects entered the store and tried to rob it. During the robbery, there was a fight where the two victims were stabbed.

The victims were taken to a hospital where they are expected to survive.

Syracuse Police continue to investigate the incident. If you have any information, you are asked to give them a call at (315) 442-5222.