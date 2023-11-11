SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around 12:09 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11, Syracuse police were called to a stabbing at the 300 block of Burt Street.

Around the same time, officers were also called to Upstate Hospital as two victims arrived with stab wounds stemming from the incident on Burt Street.

One victim was a 78-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. The other was a 44-year-old man with a stab wound to the stomach. Both are expected to survive, according to SPD.

Virginia Finch, a 44-year-old from Syracuse, was identified as a suspect. Finch was arrested and charged with two counts of assault in the second degree and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree.