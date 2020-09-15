Two men stabbed near Warner Avenue in Syracuse early Tuesday morning

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two men were stabbed early Tuesday morning near the area of Warner and Hope avenues.

When Syracuse Police arrived at the scene just before 12:45 a.m., they found a 23-year-old man who had been stabbed in the neck, and a 22-year-old man who had been stabbed in the arm.

Both men were taken to the hospital and are expected to be okay.

The Syracuse Police Department is actively investigating the incident. If you have any information, give them a call at (315) 442-5222.