SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two men were stabbed Wednesday night, Sept. 27, on Syracuse’s southside with one suspect being arrested by Syracuse Police and the other open to an investigation.

The first stabbing happened around 5:32 p.m. when Officers responded to 636 W. Onondaga Street for a stabbing investigation.

When officers arrived they found a 38-year-old male victim with a stab wound to his midsection.

The victim was taken to Upstate Hospital and police say he’s expected to survive. This investigation is active and ongoing.

The second stabbing happened about an hour later at 6:45 p.m. when officers responded to a house in the 200 block of Orlando Avenue for a stabbing call.

Once they arrived, officers found a 62-year-old male victim with a stab wound to the midsection.

The victim was taken to Upstate Hospital and is expected to survive.

Through SPD’s investigation, it was revealed that the victim was allegedly stabbed by 40-year-old Cassie Conolly, during a dispute that took place prior to police arrival at the house. During the conflict, police say Conolly also damaged the victim’s car.

Conolly was located and arrested for the following: