ONONDAGA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two men were seen on a homes surveillance camera entering a home and stealing several long guns in the Town of Lafayette, on October 2.

Jamie Rolfe, 43, of Syracuse and Calvin Thomas, 32, of the Onondaga Nation were indentified by detectives during the investigation.

According to Onondaga County Sheriff’s office, while detectives were actively searching for the suspects, patrol deputies responded to a road rage/domestic incident on October 16, involving the same two suspects, who allegedly rammed their vehicle into the back end of a vehicle being operated by a female. The female also informed deputies that she heard gunshots and believes the suspects shot at her. While deputies were investigating the domestic incident, additional deputies checked the area for the suspects and vehicle they were operating.

Following the incident, the vehicle was seen briefly after the incident on the 6000 block of South Salina street, driving fast.

Deputies tried to create a traffic stop, but the driver refused. Following that, the deputies followed the driver towards the Onondaga Nation. From there, the passenger began shooting at deputies from the passenger window, firing one round.

Deputies ended up losing sight of the vehicle.

According to Onondaga County Sherriff’s office, after developing information on the whereabouts of Thomas, detectives found him on the Nation where he was taken into custody on October 19 . During his arrest, detectives discovered Thomas in possession of two sawed off shotguns, one from the burglary in Lafayette. Detectives also recovered a stolen vehicle from Syracuse which was taken during an armed robbery and utilized during the two incidents on the Nation. They learned that Rolfe had fled the state to avoid his arrest. On October 20, Rolfe was spotted in Raymond Mississippi, where law enforcement took him into custody following a traffic stop. At that time he was operating a stolen vehicle from Syracuse which was taken during an armed robbery.

Rolfe who is also on parole for murder, will be sent back to Syracuse at a later time.

Thomas was charged with burglary in the 2nd degree, grand larceny in the 4th degree, criminal mischief in the 3rd degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the 3rd degree, menacing a police officer, reckless endangerment in the 2nd degree and petit larceny. He was arraigned on October 19 in CAC and is being held without bail. Rolfe is facing the same charges.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time.