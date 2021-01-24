Two Monroe County men arrested in connection to Amber Alert issued earlier in the week

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two people are behind bars after police in Monroe County say they kidnapped two children. 

Dimitri Cash Sr., 29, and Kimara Puviose, 32, are both being charged with burglary, kidnapping, and robbery. Greece police say all the charges are in connection with the abductions of Cash’s children from a foster home earlier this week.

Both children were found safely in a car in Alabama on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected