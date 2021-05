UNIONDALE, NY – JULY 27: Donald “Buck Dharma” Roeser (left) and Rudy Sarzo (right) of the band Blue Oyster Cult, perform during the New York Islanders fan rally at Nassau Coliseum on July 27, 2011 in Uniondale, New York. (Photo by Christopher Pasatieri/Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two new acts have announced dates to play at Chevy Park Stage in the New York Experience area of the New York State Fair. Three Dog Night will play on Thursday, August 26, and Blue Oyster Cult, will play Wednesday, September 1.

The times of the concerts are yet to be announced.