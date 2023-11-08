MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two new alleged cases of sextortion have been reported in Manlius where online predators took advantage of kids in exchange for money.

One case involves a teenage victim who sent money to the online blackmailer, but they were still victimized as explicit photos of them were shared publicly.

This case is being handled by Manlius police, while another case involving a 10-year-old child is being handled by another police agency.

“It was reported that a 10-year-old actually had sent photos on social media and then the suspect in that case also demanded money. So it’s possible they are related, could be the same exact suspect, may not be. Chances are they are, but at this time we don’t have that information,” said Manlius Police Department Sergeant Ken Hatter.

This comes as two Baldwinsville high school students were allegedly victims of sextortion over Snapchat. Hackers got control of the student’s Snapchat accounts and demanded money for the accounts to be released back to the students.

One student’s account did contain explicit images, and the hacker threatened to release them.

According to the FBI, sextortion can start on any website, app, messaging platform or game where people meet and communicate.

In some cases, the first contact with the criminal will be a threat. The person may claim they already have a revealing picture or video of a child that will be shared if the victim does not send more pictures. However, this crime more often starts when young people believe they are communicating with someone their own age who is interested in a relationship or with someone who is offering something of value.

The FBI has also seen an increase in the number of sextortion cases involving children and teens.

Hatter says parents have to pay attention to their children, and children need to come forward if they have been victimized.