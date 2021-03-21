Two new vaccination sites to open in Onondaga County Monday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two new vaccine sites will open in Onondaga County on Monday, and anyone interested must register in advance.

A drive-thru clinic is set to take place in the Shoppingtown mall parking lot on Monday and Tuesday.

Participants will be required to wait 15 minutes after receiving their dose.

Wegman’s and Driver’s Village are partnering in Cicero on Monday to host a site inside the Driver’s Express location.

Onondaga is also extending its “On-List” feature to people as young as 50, even though they are not eligible just yet. If the county has extra doses on clinic days, they will contact people on that waitlist.