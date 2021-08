SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As part of his goal to get state workers vaccinated by Labor Day, the governor announced on Monday that two new vaccine clinics will open here in Central New York.

One will be at the Syracuse State Office Building in downtown Syracuse, and the other at the Utica State Office Building. There will also be a clinic opening at the Dulles State Office building in Watertown.

State workers who choose to remain unvaccinated will be required to undergo weekly COVID-19 testing.