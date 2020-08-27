Two officers attacked and injured by inmate at Marcy Correctional Facility last week

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

MARCY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two officers were injured, and one of them was brought to a hospital after they were attacked by an inmate last week at the Marcy Correctional Facility.

According to a press release from the New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association (NYSCOPBA), an inmate approached an officer’s desk in the dorm room and began threatening the officer on Thursday, August 20.

The inmate then ran away from the officer, and the officer chased after him ordering him to stop. According to the release, the inmate suddenly stopped running, turned, and struck the officer in the face. 

The inmate then ran back into the dorm room, where he was stopped by a second officer. The inmate hit him in the face as well before the two officers grabbed the inmate in a body hold and took him to the ground. 

The officers tried to get handcuffs on the inmate’s wrists, but the inmate struggled violently. Three applications of OC spray were used until the inmate stopped struggling and handcuffs were applied. 

The 21-year-old inmate, who is serving a one to three year sentence after being convicted of a burglary in Monroe County two years ago, faces internal disciplinary charges, and was placed in a special housing unit.

One of the officers that was attacked also suffered a hand injury, and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The other officer suffered a minor shoulder injury, but remained on duty.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected