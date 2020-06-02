Two officers hit by car during protest on Buffalo’s East Side

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–UPDATE: According to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, the driver of the vehicle and passengers are in custody and both officers are in stable condition.

Our thoughts go out to the officers, both of whom were taken to @ECMCBuffalo and are allegedly in stable condition. — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) June 2, 2020

ORIGINAL: A Buffalo police officer and a state trooper were seriously injured after being hit by a car Monday night.

The car drove through a line of officers at a protest on Bailey Avenue.

Both were taken to Erie County Medical Center with serious injuries. Police also report two people have been shot and advise people to avoid the area.