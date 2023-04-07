Interior of cell block in abandoned State Correctional Institution, or jail., common room with jail cells.

MARCY N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two attacks over the span of two weeks leaving a set of officers injured at Marcy and Mid-State Correctional Facilities.

The first taking place on March 27, at Marcy.

Two officers were wheeling an inmate to the infirmary on a gurney. The inmate kicked one of the officers in the chest, which led to the inmate being put in a body hold and forced to the ground.

Once on the ground, the inmate was placed into cuffs and became compliant.

The second incident took place on April 4, at Mid-State.

While an officer was securing one of the doors in their housing unit, an inmate came up behind the officer and pushed him, with both hands, into the door, causing the officer to hit his head on the metal door.

The inmate then tried to pin the officer to the door, but the officer pushed off the door and forced the inmate to fall backwards.

Following the officer’s call for a response, the inmate was put into a body hold and additionally forced to the ground.

The inmate was resistant. During the struggle to cuff the inmate, am object fell from his pocket. But once in cuffs, he became compliant.

The officers picked up the previously fallen object to see that it was a sharpened piece of ceramic.

This caused for the inmate’s cell to be searched, where officers found a weighted sock with a combination lock inside. Both of these things were seized from the inmate.

According to New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association (NYSCOPBA), the injured officer was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and treated for blurred vision, headache, shoulder and hand injuries. He was diagnosed with a concussion.

The inmate, 32, is serving a 15 year sentence after being convicted in Otsego County for Criminal Sexual Act 1st.