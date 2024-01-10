ROMULUS, N.Y. (WETM) — Two correctional officers were stabbed with a third sustaining a hand injury after an inmate used a makeshift shank to attack them during an incident at Five Points Correctional Facility in Romulus.

According to the New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association(NYSCOPBA) on Tuesday, Jan. 2, a 26-year-old inmate was ordered out of his cell by staff but refused several orders.

After numerous attempts to get the inmate out of his cell, NYSCOPBA said that officers had to use pepper spray before going in with a team to remove the inmate.

The report says that when the team opened the cell door, the inmate charged the officers and started to make stabbing motions with the shank toward the head and neck of staff members. An officer was able to push the inmate back into his cell with a shield, but the inmate continued to fight back by using the shank.

NYSCOPBA said that during the attack, an officer was stabbed in the forearm, with another being stabbed in the chest, but the shank wasn’t able to go through the officer’s gear.

The inmate was eventually taken to the ground and restrained, with the weapon being gathered by an officer and kept secure. Officials say that the shank was made from the inmate’s assigned tablet and was seized as evidence. The report adds that a second weapon was found under the inmate’s desk in his cell.

The injured officer was taken to Geneva Medical Center and received two stitches to close the wound and is still out of work due to blood exposure. The second officer that was stabbed stayed on duty and only received minor injuries while the third officer was treated at the hospital for a sprained wrist.