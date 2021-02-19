Two Oneida Co. residents arrested in Bath after $2,400 worth of meth found; officer to receive commendation

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Two people have been arrested after a traffic stop led to the discovery of $2,400 worth of methamphetamine in the Village of Bath.

On Feb. 18 officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic infraction at approximately 1:20 a.m. on W. Washington Street.

Stacy Dawes, 46, of Waterville, and Diane Clark, 37, of Durhamville, were found to be in possession of a large quantity of crystal methamphetamine. Steuben County Sheriff K-9 Knapp assisted in the search.

Clark and Dawes were charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, and Dawes was also charged with tampering with evidence.

Dawes and Clark were both arraigned at the Steuben County Centralized Arraignment Court and were released without bail.

Officer Jackson of the Bath Police Department will receive a commendation at the next Village Board meeting for after he “utilized patrol interdiction techniques to go beyond the stop and look for greater crime afoot.”