Two Onondaga County employees honored after saving a woman’s life

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two Onondaga County employees have been honored for their roles in helping to save a woman’s life last July.

Special Patrol Officer James Barrella and the Director of County Real Property Tax Department Donald Weber earned the Sheriff’s Office Lifesaving Award. On July 2, 2021, the two attended to an unconscious person on the 15th floor of the Mulroy Civic Center. They alternated CPR on the woman until the Syracuse Fire Department and AMR paramedics arrived.

The victim was revived and transported to Upstate University Hospital for further treatment.

“It is without a doubt, the medical treatment provided by these men, significantly increased this woman’s chances of survival, which is why it is Sheriff Conway’s honor to present both of them with the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Lifesaving Award,” the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a statement.