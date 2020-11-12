Two people arrested in Ithaca parking lot fight involving machete

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Two people have been arrested after a fight in an Ithaca Speedway parking lot that involved a machete.
Ithaca Police responded to the Speedway on Nov. 11 at about 3:45 p.m. for a domestic dispute.
During the incident, one victim was allegedly punched, choked, and thrown onto the ground. At some point during the fight, a machete was allegedly used to menace another female, as well as puncture the tire of a vehicle.
Neyvon Pinckney, 29, of Spencer, was charged with felony strangulation in the second degree, misdemeanor assault in the third degree, and criminal mischief in the fourth degree.
Pickney was arraigned in Ithaca City Court by Hon. Judge Wallace and was remanded to the Tompkins County Jail on $3,000/$6,000 bail.
Jaquela Rice, 20, of Elmira, was charged with misdemeanor menacing in the second degree and criminal mischief in the fourth degree.
Rice was arraigned in Ithaca City Court by Hon. Judge Wallace and was released on her own
recognizance.
