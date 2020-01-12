Two people escape house fire in North Syracuse

Closings
NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) Firefighters worked Saturday night to put out a house fire in North Syracuse.

The call went out at 9:15 p.m. Saturday on South Bay Road near Pleasant Avenue. Upon arrival, firefighters found a fire on the front porch that extended into the home.

The North Syracuse Fire Chief tells NewsChannel 9 no one was injured, but two people were inside the house at the time of the fire and were able to get out on their own.

Four departments responded to the fire and it was put out within a half-hour.

Investigators are working to figure out the cause of the fire.

