ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two people were injured in a shooting in Ithaca Friday night.

It happened at a home on the 100 block of S Plain Street.

Police say officers found one victim who had been shot directly and another who was grazed by a bullet.

The first victim was taken to a regional trauma center and is expected to be okay. The other was treated on the scene.

Police investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call the Ithaca Police Tip Line at 607-330-0000.