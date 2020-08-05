Two people injured in crash on Route 298 in Cicero

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two people were injured in a crash when their vehicle rolled over Tuesday night on Route 298 in Cicero. It happened just before 10 p.m.

Onondaga County 911 dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 that two people were in the vehicle and one person had to be pulled from the vehicle. Both were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.