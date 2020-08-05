CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two people were injured in a crash when their vehicle rolled over Tuesday night on Route 298 in Cicero. It happened just before 10 p.m.
Onondaga County 911 dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 that two people were in the vehicle and one person had to be pulled from the vehicle. Both were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Two people injured in crash on Route 298 in Cicero
- WATCH: A few lake effect showers overnight
- Now a ‘hospital-like’ facility, McAllen convention center begins taking COVID-19 patients
- One person killed in crash in New Berlin
- More information sought on coronavirus deaths of nursing home residents
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App