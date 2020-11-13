Two people injured in Geddes house fire

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two people were sent to the hospital after a house fire near Longbranch Park.

Lakeside fire crews responded to the 100-block of Curtis Avenue around 10:50 p.m. Thursday and found one room on fire. Two people were sent to the hospital: One for burn injuries, and another person who lost consciousness. Their condition at this point is unknown.

The Lakeside fires chief says they believe the fire was caused by a candle left unattended.