Two people injured in tractor trailer crash into plow

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The East Syracuse Fire Department says two people are seriously injured after a tractor trailer crashed into a state plow on the NYS Thruway.

Several crews responded to I-90 Eastbound Sunday night around 11:00 p.m. at exit 34A.

When crews arrived, they found a tractor trailer rear ended a state plow.

The drivers of both vehicles sustained traumatic injuries and were taken to the hospital. No word on the status of their condition.

All lanes of traffic opened back up by 4:30 a.m. Monday morning, though the shoulder remained closed as crews cleaned up the scene.