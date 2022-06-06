(WSYR-TV) Two people were taken to the hospital on Monday morning after being forced to jump from a third-floor apartment to escape a fire. The Syracuse Fire Department said in a release that the condition of the victims is unknown.

According to the release, the fire started at a three-story brick apartment building located at 120 Riverdale Drive. The building is in the south Valley section of Syracuse.

The department said firefighters rescued a resident who was sleeping in the apartment next to the unit that was on fire.

Sadly, a dog died in the fire.

36 firefighters responded to the fire, and it took crews about 30 minutes to put out the flames.

The American Red Cross is assisting the ten residents displaced by the fire.

The Syracuse Fire Department Investigations Bureau is trying to determine what caused the fire.