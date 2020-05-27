Two people killed after stabbing incident on Hatch Street

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Police are investigating a stabbing incident that happened on Hatch Street in Syracuse.
Around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, Syracuse Police were called to a residence in the 300-block of Hatch Street. There, police found two males. One was dead at the scene, and the other was taken to the hospital, where they died.
No arrested have been made. The incident is under investigation.
