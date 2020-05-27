Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Two people killed after stabbing incident on Hatch Street

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Police are investigating a stabbing incident that happened on Hatch Street in Syracuse.

Around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, Syracuse Police were called to a residence in the 300-block of Hatch Street. There, police found two males. One was dead at the scene, and the other was taken to the hospital, where they died.

No arrested have been made. The incident is under investigation.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected