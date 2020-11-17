Two people rescued from apartment fire in Syracuse’s Eastwood neighborhood

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse firefighters had to rescue two people from a fire at the Grant Village apartment complex early Tuesday morning.
Firefighters were called to Village Drive, not far from Shop City in the Eastwood neighborhood, just after 5 a.m.
When firefighters arrived, there was heavy smoke coming from a first-floor apartment. The extent of the injuries to the two people who were rescued is not known.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
