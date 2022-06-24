SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse police say two men were shot and taken to the hospital after a shooting that occurred at 1:45 p.m. on Midland Avenue on June 24.

A car crash also occurred at the corner of Midland and Borden, according to Syracuse police and Lieutenant Matt Malinowski says it’s too early to say how the two incidents are connected.

“It’s a difficult scene to process because you have physical evidence, we have victims involved,” says Lt. Matt Malinowski. “But when it’s spread out like this you need officers to protect a large scene. We already have stretched resources, we’re already kind of running short. Again, when this happens it affects the services for the rest of the city.”

As Syracuse police asked the sheriff’s office for assistance, everyone is asked to avoid the area. The street will be closed for several hours and the Syracuse police ask anyone who has information to call 315-442-5222.