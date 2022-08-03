(WSYR-TV) — According to New York State Police, a two-car crash occurred on Rte 49 on Wednesday, August 3, at 9:39 a.m.

86-year-old, Kenneth J. Ingerham from Clinton, N.Y., was driving eastbound on Rte 49 when he started to pass a 2006 Subaru Legacy, driven by 31-year-old, Ismael C. Velez of Rome.

Velez was also driving eastbound in the passing lane and when Ingerham started to pass in the driving lane, he made an unsafe lane change without using the turn signal and swerved into Velez, police say.

This caused Ingerham’s car to get hit by Velez at the driver’s side door.

Police say both Ingerham and Velez were taken by AmCare Ambulance to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital for treatment.

New York State Police were assisted by Rome Fire Department at the scene.