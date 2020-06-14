Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Two potential COVID-19 exposures in Oneida County

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department has alerted the public of two new businesses that may have recently been exposed to COVID-19.

If you were at any of the locations below during the times listed, you are asked to monitor yourself for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days after you visited the location listed.

  • Hannaford located at 1122 Mohawk St. in Utica from 12 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10
  • Dollar General located at 13194 State Rt. 12 in Boonville from 2:30 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10

In both instances, the person infected with COVID-19 was wearing a mask, so the risk to the public is considered low.

If symptoms of COVID-19 develop, you are asked to call your doctor as soon as possible, and get tested for COVID-19. 

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

  • Fever 
  • Cough
  • Difficulty Breathing

For more COVID-19 news in Oneida County, click here.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected