Two potential COVID-19 exposures in Oneida County

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department has alerted the public of two new businesses that may have recently been exposed to COVID-19.

If you were at any of the locations below during the times listed, you are asked to monitor yourself for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days after you visited the location listed.

Hannaford located at 1122 Mohawk St. in Utica from 12 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10

Dollar General located at 13194 State Rt. 12 in Boonville from 2:30 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10

In both instances, the person infected with COVID-19 was wearing a mask, so the risk to the public is considered low.

If symptoms of COVID-19 develop, you are asked to call your doctor as soon as possible, and get tested for COVID-19.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever

Cough

Difficulty Breathing

For more COVID-19 news in Oneida County, click here.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9