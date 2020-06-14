Two potential COVID-19 exposures in Oneida County

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department has alerted the public of two new businesses that may have recently been exposed to COVID-19.
If you were at any of the locations below during the times listed, you are asked to monitor yourself for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days after you visited the location listed.
- Hannaford located at 1122 Mohawk St. in Utica from 12 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10
- Dollar General located at 13194 State Rt. 12 in Boonville from 2:30 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10
In both instances, the person infected with COVID-19 was wearing a mask, so the risk to the public is considered low.
If symptoms of COVID-19 develop, you are asked to call your doctor as soon as possible, and get tested for COVID-19.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include:
- Fever
- Cough
- Difficulty Breathing
For more COVID-19 news in Oneida County, click here.
