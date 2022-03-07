OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two people have been pulled from a structure fire at Centerpointe Apartments in Oswego, according to Oswego FD. The Oswego fire chief says no injuries have been reported at this time.

Oswego FD is responded to a call of a multi-family building fire at 8:37 p.m. and is currently still working to extinguish the flames. Oswego FD says high winds are driving the fire.

The fire department is asking all people to avoid the area of 329 Main St. until further notice.

This is a developing story. NewsChannel 9 will update with more details as they become available.