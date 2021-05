SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse firefighters helped two people evacuate from an apartment fire early Friday morning.

The fire happened around 2:30 a.m. on East Division Street. Crews say there was heavy fire on the first floor of a three-apartment building.

Some residents were able to escape on their own, but firefighters helped get two people out safely from the second floor.

No one was injured, and investigators are now trying to figure out how the fire started.