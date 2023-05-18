SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of April 30 through May 6.

Two food services failed their inspection:

Moe’s Southwest Grill – 3409 Erie Boulevard East, Syracuse

Twin Trees – 104 Highbridge Street, Fayetteville

Moe’s Southwest Grill

Moe’s Southwest Grill had eight violations, with one being in critical condition.

Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods (critical): The inspector found in their walk-in cooler, several sealed tubs of raw chicken and beef being kept over the regulated 38 degrees Fahrenheit or below. The tubs were reading 48 to 54 degrees Fahrenheit.

Food not protected in general:

The inspector found unprotected food in their catering, staging and single-service rear space.

Food not protected in general:

The inspector found that thermometers were not used to monitor temperature during thawing operations.

Poor sanitary design, construction, and installation of equipment and utensils:

The inspector found some cutting boards in poor repair with heavy scoring

Twin Trees

Twin Trees had six violations, with two being in critical condition.

Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods (critical):

The inspector found approximately two dozen commercially packaged single-serve bleu cheese sitting at 63 degrees Fahrenheit on the counter. An employee told the inspector they had been on the counter for about an hour.

The inspector also found approximately ten pounds of raw chicken wings on a cart near the fryers at 51 degrees Fahrenheit. An employee told the inspector that they had been there for about one and a half hours.

This violation was found twice.

Improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils:

The inspector found that the wire shelving in the lower pizza cooler was not clean, the wire shelving in the walk-in cooler was not clean and all the dough racks above the pizza cooler and in rear prep-area was not clean.

This violation was found three times.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities:

The inspector found the wall areas in the kitchen and prep-area not clean, as well as the floors under and around the equipment were not clean.

Below is a list of all locations that were operating acceptably: