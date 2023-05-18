SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of April 30 through May 6.

Two food services failed their inspection:

  • Moe’s Southwest Grill – 3409 Erie Boulevard East, Syracuse
  • Twin Trees – 104 Highbridge Street, Fayetteville

Moe’s Southwest Grill

Moe’s Southwest Grill had eight violations, with one being in critical condition.

Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods (critical): The inspector found in their walk-in cooler, several sealed tubs of raw chicken and beef being kept over the regulated 38 degrees Fahrenheit or below. The tubs were reading 48 to 54 degrees Fahrenheit.

Food not protected in general:

The inspector found unprotected food in their catering, staging and single-service rear space.

Food not protected in general:

The inspector found that thermometers were not used to monitor temperature during thawing operations.

Poor sanitary design, construction, and installation of equipment and utensils:

The inspector found some cutting boards in poor repair with heavy scoring

Twin Trees

Twin Trees had six violations, with two being in critical condition.

Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods (critical):

The inspector found approximately two dozen commercially packaged single-serve bleu cheese sitting at 63 degrees Fahrenheit on the counter. An employee told the inspector they had been on the counter for about an hour.

The inspector also found approximately ten pounds of raw chicken wings on a cart near the fryers at 51 degrees Fahrenheit. An employee told the inspector that they had been there for about one and a half hours.

This violation was found twice.

Improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils:

The inspector found that the wire shelving in the lower pizza cooler was not clean, the wire shelving in the walk-in cooler was not clean and all the dough racks above the pizza cooler and in rear prep-area was not clean.

This violation was found three times.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities:

The inspector found the wall areas in the kitchen and prep-area not clean, as well as the floors under and around the equipment were not clean.

Below is a list of all locations that were operating acceptably:

FACILITYADDRESSLOCATIONDATE
Abbotts Frozen Custard4282 Fay RoadOnondaga5/5/2023
Ali Baba Food Truck4636 Barker Hill RoadOnondaga County5/3/2023
All Night Egg Plant5781 Bridge StreetDewitt5/3/2023
Aloha Krab4 Destiny USA Drive, Space B110Syracuse5/1/2023
Alto Cinco524-526 Westcott StreetSyracuse5/5/2023
Angry Pig BBQ (The)8224 Justin DriveClay5/4/2023
Arby’s #63995886 Route 31Cicero5/1/2023
Billy Beez9090 Destiny USA Drive, Unit A100Syracuse5/3/2023
Bold Coast Lobster Co. (#2)88 Church DriveOnondaga County5/1/2023
Bruegger’s Bagels Bakery #38945198 West Taft RoadClay5/2/2023
Burger King Restaurant #378621 Butternut StreetSyracuse5/3/2023
Byblos Street Grill Food Truck223 North Clinton StreetSyracuse5/4/2023
Carvel – Dewitt4322 East Genesee StreetDewitt5/3/2023
Chili’s Grill & Bar3691 Erie Boulevard EastDewitt5/2/2023
Cracked Bean Roastery (The)2384 James StreetSyracuse5/1/2023
Dave & Buster’s10335 Destiny USA DriveSyracuse5/3/2023
Dave’s Diner119 West Seneca StreetManlius5/4/2023
Dibella’s Old Fashioned Submarines5805 Bridge StreetDewitt5/3/2023
Dunkin Donuts3800 Brewerton RoadClay5/1/2023
Elm Street Tacos36090 State Route 180Onondaga County5/5/2023
Gemelli’s Pizzeria4543 West Seneca TurnpikeSyracuse5/5/2023
Hieros2812 James StreetSyracuse5/1/2023
Hope Cafe444 East Genesee Street, Ste 100Syracuse5/4/2023
Indian Fashion4469 East Genesee StreetSyracuse5/2/2023
Indian Grill200 Township Boulevard, #10Camillus5/4/2023
Inn of the Seasons (The)4311 West Seneca TurnpikeOnondaga5/5/2023
It’s A Utica Thing (2)350 Leland AvenueOnondaga County5/4/2023
Jamesville Community Church6300 East Seneca TurnpikeDewitt5/4/2023
KFC/A&W3821 Route 31Clay5/1/2023
Koto Japanese Steak House9331 Destiny USA DriveSyracuse5/4/2023
Kung Fu Tea306 Hiawatha Boulevard West, J209Syracuse5/3/2023
Liberty Pizza & Convenience5930 East Seneca TurnpikeDewitt5/4/2023
McDonalds of Liverpool7505 Oswego RoadClay5/5/2023
OCC Syracuse Spartans Concession Sta4585 West Seneca TurnpikeOnondaga5/5/2023
Onondaga County Dept. of Corrections6660 East Seneca TurnpikeDewitt5/3/2023
Oriental Star Restaurant210 West Genesee StreetManlius5/3/2023
Pasquale’s Slice of Italy511 East Genesee StreetManlius5/4/2023
Phokouttahere3663 Cobb Hill RoadOnondaga County5/5/2023
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen130 Township BoulevardCamillus5/4/2023
Sardo’s Pizzeria and Fish Fry4879 South AvenueOnondaga5/1/2023
School and Vine Kitchen & Bar4621 Barker Hill RoadOnondaga5/4/2023
SU – SSIC Syr Community Test Kitchen2610 South Salina StreetSyracuse5/3/2023
SU Catering Services201 Ainsley DriveSyracuse5/4/2023
SU Commissary & Bakery201 Ainsley DriveSyracuse5/4/2023
SU Softball Field Concession StandSkytop RoadSyracuse5/4/2023
Sweet N’ Salty1 Destiny USA DriveSyracuse5/4/2023
Tully Lodge 89613 State StreetTully4/30/2023
Vineyard Church – Westcott (The)718 South Beech StreetSyracuse5/5/2023