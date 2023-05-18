SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of April 30 through May 6.
Two food services failed their inspection:
- Moe’s Southwest Grill – 3409 Erie Boulevard East, Syracuse
- Twin Trees – 104 Highbridge Street, Fayetteville
Moe’s Southwest Grill
Moe’s Southwest Grill had eight violations, with one being in critical condition.
Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods (critical): The inspector found in their walk-in cooler, several sealed tubs of raw chicken and beef being kept over the regulated 38 degrees Fahrenheit or below. The tubs were reading 48 to 54 degrees Fahrenheit.
Food not protected in general:
The inspector found unprotected food in their catering, staging and single-service rear space.
The inspector found that thermometers were not used to monitor temperature during thawing operations.
Poor sanitary design, construction, and installation of equipment and utensils:
The inspector found some cutting boards in poor repair with heavy scoring
Twin Trees
Twin Trees had six violations, with two being in critical condition.
Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods (critical):
The inspector found approximately two dozen commercially packaged single-serve bleu cheese sitting at 63 degrees Fahrenheit on the counter. An employee told the inspector they had been on the counter for about an hour.
The inspector also found approximately ten pounds of raw chicken wings on a cart near the fryers at 51 degrees Fahrenheit. An employee told the inspector that they had been there for about one and a half hours.
This violation was found twice.
Improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils:
The inspector found that the wire shelving in the lower pizza cooler was not clean, the wire shelving in the walk-in cooler was not clean and all the dough racks above the pizza cooler and in rear prep-area was not clean.
This violation was found three times.
Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities:
The inspector found the wall areas in the kitchen and prep-area not clean, as well as the floors under and around the equipment were not clean.
Below is a list of all locations that were operating acceptably:
|FACILITY
|ADDRESS
|LOCATION
|DATE
|Abbotts Frozen Custard
|4282 Fay Road
|Onondaga
|5/5/2023
|Ali Baba Food Truck
|4636 Barker Hill Road
|Onondaga County
|5/3/2023
|All Night Egg Plant
|5781 Bridge Street
|Dewitt
|5/3/2023
|Aloha Krab
|4 Destiny USA Drive, Space B110
|Syracuse
|5/1/2023
|Alto Cinco
|524-526 Westcott Street
|Syracuse
|5/5/2023
|Angry Pig BBQ (The)
|8224 Justin Drive
|Clay
|5/4/2023
|Arby’s #6399
|5886 Route 31
|Cicero
|5/1/2023
|Billy Beez
|9090 Destiny USA Drive, Unit A100
|Syracuse
|5/3/2023
|Bold Coast Lobster Co. (#2)
|88 Church Drive
|Onondaga County
|5/1/2023
|Bruegger’s Bagels Bakery #3894
|5198 West Taft Road
|Clay
|5/2/2023
|Burger King Restaurant #378
|621 Butternut Street
|Syracuse
|5/3/2023
|Byblos Street Grill Food Truck
|223 North Clinton Street
|Syracuse
|5/4/2023
|Carvel – Dewitt
|4322 East Genesee Street
|Dewitt
|5/3/2023
|Chili’s Grill & Bar
|3691 Erie Boulevard East
|Dewitt
|5/2/2023
|Cracked Bean Roastery (The)
|2384 James Street
|Syracuse
|5/1/2023
|Dave & Buster’s
|10335 Destiny USA Drive
|Syracuse
|5/3/2023
|Dave’s Diner
|119 West Seneca Street
|Manlius
|5/4/2023
|Dibella’s Old Fashioned Submarines
|5805 Bridge Street
|Dewitt
|5/3/2023
|Dunkin Donuts
|3800 Brewerton Road
|Clay
|5/1/2023
|Elm Street Tacos
|36090 State Route 180
|Onondaga County
|5/5/2023
|Gemelli’s Pizzeria
|4543 West Seneca Turnpike
|Syracuse
|5/5/2023
|Hieros
|2812 James Street
|Syracuse
|5/1/2023
|Hope Cafe
|444 East Genesee Street, Ste 100
|Syracuse
|5/4/2023
|Indian Fashion
|4469 East Genesee Street
|Syracuse
|5/2/2023
|Indian Grill
|200 Township Boulevard, #10
|Camillus
|5/4/2023
|Inn of the Seasons (The)
|4311 West Seneca Turnpike
|Onondaga
|5/5/2023
|It’s A Utica Thing (2)
|350 Leland Avenue
|Onondaga County
|5/4/2023
|Jamesville Community Church
|6300 East Seneca Turnpike
|Dewitt
|5/4/2023
|KFC/A&W
|3821 Route 31
|Clay
|5/1/2023
|Koto Japanese Steak House
|9331 Destiny USA Drive
|Syracuse
|5/4/2023
|Kung Fu Tea
|306 Hiawatha Boulevard West, J209
|Syracuse
|5/3/2023
|Liberty Pizza & Convenience
|5930 East Seneca Turnpike
|Dewitt
|5/4/2023
|McDonalds of Liverpool
|7505 Oswego Road
|Clay
|5/5/2023
|OCC Syracuse Spartans Concession Sta
|4585 West Seneca Turnpike
|Onondaga
|5/5/2023
|Onondaga County Dept. of Corrections
|6660 East Seneca Turnpike
|Dewitt
|5/3/2023
|Oriental Star Restaurant
|210 West Genesee Street
|Manlius
|5/3/2023
|Pasquale’s Slice of Italy
|511 East Genesee Street
|Manlius
|5/4/2023
|Phokouttahere
|3663 Cobb Hill Road
|Onondaga County
|5/5/2023
|Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen
|130 Township Boulevard
|Camillus
|5/4/2023
|Sardo’s Pizzeria and Fish Fry
|4879 South Avenue
|Onondaga
|5/1/2023
|School and Vine Kitchen & Bar
|4621 Barker Hill Road
|Onondaga
|5/4/2023
|SU – SSIC Syr Community Test Kitchen
|2610 South Salina Street
|Syracuse
|5/3/2023
|SU Catering Services
|201 Ainsley Drive
|Syracuse
|5/4/2023
|SU Commissary & Bakery
|201 Ainsley Drive
|Syracuse
|5/4/2023
|SU Softball Field Concession Stand
|Skytop Road
|Syracuse
|5/4/2023
|Sweet N’ Salty
|1 Destiny USA Drive
|Syracuse
|5/4/2023
|Tully Lodge 896
|13 State Street
|Tully
|4/30/2023
|Vineyard Church – Westcott (The)
|718 South Beech Street
|Syracuse
|5/5/2023