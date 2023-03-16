SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of February 26 through March 4.
Two food services failed their inspection:
- Starbucks Coffee Company – 9737 Destiny Usa Drive, Syracuse
- Sonic Drive-in – 3808 Brewerton Road, North Syracuse
Starbucks Coffee Company
Starbucks Coffee Company at Destiny USA had 5 violations, none in critical condition.
Poor hygiene and activities of food workers: The inspector noticed the employees preparing food lacked proper hair restraints.
Improper sanitary facilities and controls (violation found two times): The inspector noticed a garbage receptacle blocked the hand wash sink in the establishment’s back kitchen area. The same sink also lacked single-service paper towels.
Improper garbage and rubbish disposal: The inspector found that there was not adequate space provided for the large garbage receptacles stored inside the establishment.
Inadequate insect/ rodent control: The inspector noted small black flies on the walls and in the air throughout the establishment.
Sonic Drive-in
Sonic Drive-in in North Syracuse had 13 violations, none in critical condition.
Food not protected in general (violation found two times): The inspector found the food chopper was stored in the seam between two counter sections and not on a sanitary surface. This was corrected and the chopper was removed and sent to wash. The inspector also found an unclean knife was stored on a clean knife magnetic strip. This was also corrected and the knife was sent to wash.
Poor sanitary design, construction, installation of equipment and utensils: The inspector noticed there were some acrylic food pans that were heavily stained, discolored and heat damaged.
Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found the sanitizer bucket with water becoming dirty. This was corrected and the water was changed out.
Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found the dessert station work surfaces including the poly cutting board which wasn’t clean and had food soil on it.
Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found the exterior of the two-door reach in the cooler and freezer, the exterior of the ice machine door and the exterior of the primary sandwich cooler all weren’t clean with food soil. The bacon heater and steamer control panel also weren’t clean with food soil and some low shelving also wasn’t clean with food soil.
Improper sanitary facilities and controls (violation found two times): The inspector found the linear floor drain well and drain well under the prep sink weren’t clean.
Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspection found the floor in the rear dry storage area had pooled water and wasn’t clean under the chemical rack.
Many locations passed their inspections between February 26 through March 4, 2023. You can see the entire list below.
|FACILITY
|ADDRESS
|LOCATION
|DATE
|Alien Opera House
|808 North Salina Street
|Syracuse
|3/2/2023
|Appethaizing
|208 West Genesee Street
|Syracuse
|2/28/2023
|Arby’s Restaurant #22
|3250 Erie Boulevard East
|Dewitt
|3/2/2023
|Bear Creek Restaurant
|5480 Bartell Road
|Cicero
|3/2/2023
|Blaze Pizza
|5743 Widewaters Parkway
|Dewitt
|2/27/2023
|Bob Barkers Commissary
|3100 Court Street
|Syracuse
|3/1/2023
|Burger King
|1 Destiny USA Drive, Fc-03
|Syracuse
|3/1/2023
|Carl’s Kountry Kitchen
|2300 Teall Avenue
|Salina
|3/1/2023
|Center of Grace
|8219 Market Place, Bldg #10
|Manlius
|3/1/2023
|Cerio’s Tavern
|1711 Grant Boulevard
|Syracuse
|2/27/2023
|Charley’s Steak Qiu
|10340 Destiny USA Drive, Fc13
|Syracuse
|3/1/2023
|Chili’s Grill & Bar
|3954 State Route 31
|Clay
|3/2/2023
|Chipotle Mexican Grill #2689
|3600 West Genesee Street
|Geddes
|2/28/2023
|Cicero Volunteer Fire Department
|8377 Brewerton Road
|Cicero
|3/2/2023
|Crumbl Cookie
|3405 Erie Boulevard East
|Dewitt
|3/3/2023
|Dark Horse Tavern (The)
|4312 East Genesee Street
|Dewitt
|3/2/2023
|Dewitt Bagel Co
|4320 East Genesee Street
|Dewitt
|2/28/2023
|Elbridge Plaza Restaurant
|243 East Main Street
|Elbridge
|3/2/2023
|End Zone Bar & Grill (The)
|110 Old Liverpool Road
|Salina
|3/2/2023
|Food Consultants Inc. @ Crouse Hinds
|7Th North Street And Wolf Street
|Syracuse
|3/3/2023
|Fortune Hawaii Zhu
|4324 East Genesee Street
|Dewitt
|2/28/2023
|Golden City
|4457 East Genesee Street
|Dewitt
|2/28/2023
|Green Lakes Lanes
|7930 East Genesee Street
|Manlius
|2/27/2023
|Ink Corner Cafe
|5590 State Route 31
|Cicero
|3/2/2023
|John Vendetti Post #1
|500-502 Danforth Street
|Syracuse
|2/27/2023
|Labcow
|3206 Erie Boulevard East
|Dewitt
|2/27/2023
|Loop Grill (The)
|1114 Wolf Street
|Syracuse
|2/27/2023
|Marcellus Pizza, Subs & Wings
|3800 Lee Mulroy Road
|Marcellus
|3/1/2023
|Mario and Salvo’s Pizzeria
|4326 East Genesee Street
|Dewitt
|2/27/2023
|McDonald’s Restaurant
|6481 Thompson Road
|Dewitt
|3/1/2023
|Panera Bread
|404 Towne Road
|Manlius
|2/28/2023
|Panera Bread #1532
|9542 Destiny USA Drive
|Syracuse
|3/1/2023
|Parkway Pizza
|332 Costello Parkway
|Manlius
|3/2/2023
|PEACE Sr Nutr @ Eastwood Senior Cent
|401 South Midler Avenue
|Syracuse
|2/27/2023
|Phokouttahere Commissary
|808 North Salina Street
|Syracuse
|3/2/2023
|Pickle Deli
|4461 East Genesee Street
|Dewitt
|2/28/2023
|Rise & Grind Cafe
|240 Township Boulevard
|Camillus
|2/27/2023
|Sake Japan
|9090 Destiny USA Drive
|Syracuse
|3/1/2023
|Silver Fox Adult Day Center
|240 West Seneca Street
|Manlius
|3/3/2023
|Smoothie King
|5743 Widewaters Parkway
|Dewitt
|3/3/2023
|St. John the Baptist Church
|406 Court Street
|Syracuse
|3/1/2023
|St. Mary of the Assumption Church
|600 North Main Street
|Manlius
|3/2/2023
|Subway – Township 5
|174 Township Boulevard
|Camillus
|2/27/2023
|Taco Bell #4190
|3179 Erie Boulevard East
|Dewitt
|3/2/2023
|Taco Bell #4541
|3500 West Genesee Street
|Camillus
|2/27/2023
|U Tea Destiny USA Inc.
|3 Destiny USA Drive
|Syracuse
|3/1/2023
|Wendy’s #308/591
|3260 Erie Boulevard East
|Dewitt
|3/2/2023