SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of February 26 through March 4.

Two food services failed their inspection:

  • Starbucks Coffee Company – 9737 Destiny Usa Drive, Syracuse
  • Sonic Drive-in – 3808 Brewerton Road, North Syracuse

Starbucks Coffee Company

Starbucks Coffee Company at Destiny USA had 5 violations, none in critical condition.

Poor hygiene and activities of food workers: The inspector noticed the employees preparing food lacked proper hair restraints.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls (violation found two times): The inspector noticed a garbage receptacle blocked the hand wash sink in the establishment’s back kitchen area. The same sink also lacked single-service paper towels.

Improper garbage and rubbish disposal: The inspector found that there was not adequate space provided for the large garbage receptacles stored inside the establishment.

Inadequate insect/ rodent control: The inspector noted small black flies on the walls and in the air throughout the establishment.

Sonic Drive-in

Sonic Drive-in in North Syracuse had 13 violations, none in critical condition.

Food not protected in general (violation found two times): The inspector found the food chopper was stored in the seam between two counter sections and not on a sanitary surface. This was corrected and the chopper was removed and sent to wash. The inspector also found an unclean knife was stored on a clean knife magnetic strip. This was also corrected and the knife was sent to wash.

Poor sanitary design, construction, installation of equipment and utensils: The inspector noticed there were some acrylic food pans that were heavily stained, discolored and heat damaged.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found the sanitizer bucket with water becoming dirty. This was corrected and the water was changed out.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found the dessert station work surfaces including the poly cutting board which wasn’t clean and had food soil on it.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found the exterior of the two-door reach in the cooler and freezer, the exterior of the ice machine door and the exterior of the primary sandwich cooler all weren’t clean with food soil. The bacon heater and steamer control panel also weren’t clean with food soil and some low shelving also wasn’t clean with food soil.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls (violation found two times): The inspector found the linear floor drain well and drain well under the prep sink weren’t clean.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspection found the floor in the rear dry storage area had pooled water and wasn’t clean under the chemical rack.

Many locations passed their inspections between February 26 through March 4, 2023. You can see the entire list below.

FACILITYADDRESSLOCATIONDATE
Alien Opera House808 North Salina StreetSyracuse3/2/2023
Appethaizing208 West Genesee StreetSyracuse2/28/2023
Arby’s Restaurant #223250 Erie Boulevard EastDewitt3/2/2023
Bear Creek Restaurant5480 Bartell RoadCicero3/2/2023
Blaze Pizza5743 Widewaters ParkwayDewitt2/27/2023
Bob Barkers Commissary3100 Court StreetSyracuse3/1/2023
Burger King1 Destiny USA Drive, Fc-03Syracuse3/1/2023
Carl’s Kountry Kitchen2300 Teall AvenueSalina3/1/2023
Center of Grace8219 Market Place, Bldg #10Manlius3/1/2023
Cerio’s Tavern1711 Grant BoulevardSyracuse2/27/2023
Charley’s Steak Qiu10340 Destiny USA Drive, Fc13Syracuse3/1/2023
Chili’s Grill & Bar3954 State Route 31Clay3/2/2023
Chipotle Mexican Grill #26893600 West Genesee StreetGeddes2/28/2023
Cicero Volunteer Fire Department8377 Brewerton RoadCicero3/2/2023
Crumbl Cookie3405 Erie Boulevard EastDewitt3/3/2023
Dark Horse Tavern (The)4312 East Genesee StreetDewitt3/2/2023
Dewitt Bagel Co4320 East Genesee StreetDewitt2/28/2023
Elbridge Plaza Restaurant243 East Main StreetElbridge3/2/2023
End Zone Bar & Grill (The)110 Old Liverpool RoadSalina3/2/2023
Food Consultants Inc. @ Crouse Hinds7Th North Street And Wolf StreetSyracuse3/3/2023
Fortune Hawaii Zhu4324 East Genesee StreetDewitt2/28/2023
Golden City4457 East Genesee StreetDewitt2/28/2023
Green Lakes Lanes7930 East Genesee StreetManlius2/27/2023
Ink Corner Cafe5590 State Route 31Cicero3/2/2023
John Vendetti Post #1500-502 Danforth StreetSyracuse2/27/2023
Labcow3206 Erie Boulevard EastDewitt2/27/2023
Loop Grill (The)1114 Wolf StreetSyracuse2/27/2023
Marcellus Pizza, Subs & Wings3800 Lee Mulroy RoadMarcellus3/1/2023
Mario and Salvo’s Pizzeria4326 East Genesee StreetDewitt2/27/2023
McDonald’s Restaurant6481 Thompson RoadDewitt3/1/2023
Panera Bread404 Towne RoadManlius2/28/2023
Panera Bread #15329542 Destiny USA DriveSyracuse3/1/2023
Parkway Pizza332 Costello ParkwayManlius3/2/2023
PEACE Sr Nutr @ Eastwood Senior Cent401 South Midler AvenueSyracuse2/27/2023
Phokouttahere Commissary808 North Salina StreetSyracuse3/2/2023
Pickle Deli4461 East Genesee StreetDewitt2/28/2023
Rise & Grind Cafe240 Township BoulevardCamillus2/27/2023
Sake Japan9090 Destiny USA DriveSyracuse3/1/2023
Silver Fox Adult Day Center240 West Seneca StreetManlius3/3/2023
Smoothie King5743 Widewaters ParkwayDewitt3/3/2023
St. John the Baptist Church406 Court StreetSyracuse3/1/2023
St. Mary of the Assumption Church600 North Main StreetManlius3/2/2023
Subway – Township 5174 Township BoulevardCamillus2/27/2023
Taco Bell #41903179 Erie Boulevard EastDewitt3/2/2023
Taco Bell #45413500 West Genesee StreetCamillus2/27/2023
U Tea Destiny USA Inc.3 Destiny USA DriveSyracuse3/1/2023
Wendy’s #308/5913260 Erie Boulevard EastDewitt3/2/2023