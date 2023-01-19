SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of January 1 to January 7.

Two food service’s failed their inspection:

Denny’s – 103 Elwood Davis Road, North Syracuse, NY 13212

Jamaka Flavor – 415 East Washington Street, Syracuse, NY 13202

Denny’s

Denny’s had 7 violations, one in critical condition.

Critical violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods

The inspector found the following:

The egg cooler had an ambient temperature of 59-61 degrees Fahrenheit, with approximately 3 dozen raw whole-shell eggs contained in the cooler at 60 degrees Fahrenheit The manager told the food inspector the eggs had been stocked in the cooler to the walk-in cooler 1.5 hours before they got there Liquid pasteurized eggs contained in the front portion of the cooler were found at 47 degrees Fahrenheit (the three dozen whole-shell eggs were returned to the walk-in cooler and the liquid eggs were put into a plastic pan containing a frozen inner lining designed to keep contents cold). The egg cooler was not operating in order to keep the whole-shell eggs at 45 degrees Fahrenheit or less

Poor sanitary design, construction and installation of equipment and utensils: The inspector found the dish rack was in poor repair with broken corners, embedded stains and deteriorated finish.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found the interior of the egg cooler wasn’t clean and had food soil in it. The exterior of the cook line microwave also wasn’t clean and had food soil as well as the cook line shelving and some low shelving throughout weren’t clean. The dish room plastic shelving was also not clean.

This violation was found four times

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector found the fan guard in the egg cooler wasn’t clean.

Jamaka Flavor

Jamaka Flavor had 13 violations, two in critical condition.

Critical violation: Foods adulterated or received from unapproved sources

The inspector found four heads of cabbage and one bag of carrots stored in slimy liquid at the bottom of the cooler. The vegetables were then discarded upon request.

Critical violation: Improper hot holding of potentially hazardous foods

The inspector found two pans of jerk chicken measured at 104 degrees Fahrenheit in the hot holding unit. The operator told the inspector that the chicken was in the hot holding unit for less than one hour after cooking. The Chicken was then rapidly reheated to 165 degrees Fahrenheit

Food not protected in general: The inspector found the probe thermometer was not available to measure food temperature at the time of inspection.

Food not protected in general: The inspector found approximately 30 pounds of chicken thawing in the prep sink in standing water. The chicken was measured at 39 degrees Fahrenheit. It was then placed in a large pan and moved into the refrigerator.

Poor sanitary design, construction and installation of equipment and utensils: The inspector found the door gasket in the refrigerated was torn and in poor repair. They also noted the steam bath water in the hot holding unit was unclean.

This violation was found two times

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found the sanitizing bucker was not set up at the time of inspection.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls: The inspector found the prep sink drain in the kitchen was broken and saw wastewater dripping onto the floor and into a catch pan.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls: The inspector found the toilet in the restroom was not clean.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls: The inspector noted that paper towels were not available at the hand wash sink in the kitchen, but they were provided upon request. They also found the hand wash sink faucet was leaking onto the counter when used.

Inadequate insect/rodent control: The inspector found fruit flies were present in the kitchen.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector found the floor in the kitchen was not clean and there was condensate water leaking from the cooler and wastewater leaking from the broken drain in the prep sink.

Many locations passed their inspections between January 1 through January 7, 2023. You can see the entire list below.