SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of January 8 to January 14.

Two food service’s failed their inspection:

  • Carmelcorn Shoppe
  • Uncle Chubby’s

Carmelcorn Shoppe

Caramelcorn Shoppe had 5 violations, one in critical condition.

Critical violation: Foods not protected from contamination by other sources

  1. The inspector found the Black Flag ant and roach killer stored on the floor below three bay sinks. This was corrected and the product was removed from the facility.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found the interior of the chest freezer stored in the back of the facility, not in use, was not cleaned prior to being powered off and stored. It was not clean and had dead flies inside.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls: The inspector found that water was leaking onto the floor from the three-bay sink whenever water was run in any of the bays. The three-bay sink also was not clean.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector found the floor area under the dry storage was in standing water, and according to an employee, the water came from the ice machine drain.

Uncle Chubby’s

Uncle Chubby’s had 5 violations, one in critical condition.

Critical violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods

  1. The inspector found that the tall soda cooler at the end of the cookline, across from the fryers, was not keeping the temperature of all food at 45 degrees Fahrenheit or less. The only potentially hazardous food item in the cooler was raw whole-shell eggs which were in the cooler for over two hours at a temperature of 62 degrees Fahrenheit. Three dozen eggs were discarded.

Food not protected in general: The inspector found the tall soda cooler at the end of the cookline lacked an easily accessible thermometer.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found the top of the microwave was not clean. This was corrected during the inspection.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector found the wall area behind the hood vents was not clean.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector found that the hoods and vents over the fryers were not clean.

Many locations passed their inspections between January 8 through January 14, 2023. You can see the entire list below.

American Legion Post #1138529 Smokey Hollow RoadLysander1/11/2023
Attilio’s/Karen’s Catering770 James StreetSyracuse1/11/2023
Bistro To Go @ Upstate Bone & Joint6620 Fly RoadDewitt1/9/2023
Brick House Cafe (The)5885 East Circle DriveCicero1/12/2023
Burger King Restaurant #2937843 Brewerton RoadCicero1/10/2023
Cakes by Michele4880 Northwest Townline RoadMarcellus1/10/2023
China Express9763 Destiny Usa DriveSyracuse1/9/2023
Chipotle406 Towne DriveManlius1/12/2023
Chuckleberries7567 Oswego Road, Suite 5Clay1/10/2023
Clover’s22 Jordan StreetSkaneateles1/13/2023
Daily Diner (The)240 West Seneca StreetManlius1/10/2023
Domino’s Pizza329 Nottingham RoadDewitt1/11/2023
Don Juan Cafe820 Wolf StreetSyracuse1/12/2023
Dragon China6320 South Salina StreetOnondaga1/12/2023
Dunkin Donuts150 Almond StreetSyracuse1/11/2023
Dunkin Donuts4206 State Route 31Clay1/13/2023
Dunkin Donuts5865 Route 31Cicero1/13/2023
Dunkin Donuts6166 South Bay RoadCicero1/13/2023
Dunkin Donuts649 North Salina StreetSyracuse1/9/2023
Dunkin Donuts7645 Oswego RoadClay1/11/2023
East Area Volunteer Emergency Servic6232 Fly RoadDewitt1/9/2023
Firehouse Subs805 North Main StreetClay1/10/2023
First Unitarian Universalist Church109 Waring RoadDewitt1/12/2023
Flamingo Bowl7239 Oswego RoadSalina1/11/2023
Four Season Golf & Ski Center8012 East Genesee StreetManlius1/10/2023
Freedom Commons Academy450 Burt StreetSyracuse1/11/2023
Gathering Lounge7871 Oswego RoadClay1/13/2023
Gildas12 West Genesee StreetSkaneateles1/13/2023
Good Uncle Mobile Unit #3614 South Crouse AvenueSyracuse1/10/2023
Good Uncle Mobile Unit #4614 South Crouse AvenueSyracuse1/10/2023
Good Uncle Mobile Unit #5614 South Crouse AvenueSyracuse1/10/2023
Honeycomb Bakery315 Nottingham RoadDewitt1/11/2023
Johnny Rockets #7849672 Destiny Usa Drive, B-201Syracuse1/9/2023
Ky Duyen Cafe488 North Salina StreetSyracuse1/11/2023
Lakehouse Pub6 West Genesee StreetSkaneateles1/13/2023
McDonald’s400 Towne DriveManlius1/11/2023
McDonald’s of Cicero5879 State Route 31Cicero1/13/2023
Mr. Stirfry214 Tecumseh RoadDewitt1/12/2023
Nestico’s Restaurant412 North Main StreetClay1/10/2023
Pavone’s Eatery349 South Warren StreetSyracuse1/11/2023
Pies Guys Pizzeria of Liverpool (The8075 Oswego Road, Suite 2Clay1/10/2023
Roll Roll Ice Cream9533 Destiny Usa DriveSyracuse1/9/2023
Skaneateles Bakery19 Jordan StreetSkaneateles1/13/2023
Starbucks Coffee Company #9485217 West Genesee StreetManlius1/9/2023
Subway8060 Brewerton RoadCicero1/10/2023
Sugar Rush Catering4880 Northwest Townline RoadMarcellus1/10/2023
Sweetgrass Diner6601 South Salina StreetOnondaga1/13/2023
Syracuse Ming Hing Restaurant4141 South Salina StreetSyracuse1/10/2023
Taco Bell #174839833 Carousel CenterSyracuse1/10/2023
Taste of Heaven Pizzeria, A2613 Us Route 11, Unit #9Lafayette1/13/2023
Trinity Services I @ Hillbrook Deten4949 Velasko RoadOnondaga1/9/2023
Tully Fire District1 Railroad StreetTully1/11/2023
United Methodist Church of Fayettevi601 East Genesee StreetManlius1/10/2023
Utica Pizza Company628 South Main StreetClay1/12/2023
Valentine’s Delicatessen18 West Genesee StreetSkaneateles1/13/2023