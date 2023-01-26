SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of January 8 to January 14.

Two food service’s failed their inspection:

Carmelcorn Shoppe

Uncle Chubby’s

Carmelcorn Shoppe

Caramelcorn Shoppe had 5 violations, one in critical condition.

Critical violation: Foods not protected from contamination by other sources

The inspector found the Black Flag ant and roach killer stored on the floor below three bay sinks. This was corrected and the product was removed from the facility.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found the interior of the chest freezer stored in the back of the facility, not in use, was not cleaned prior to being powered off and stored. It was not clean and had dead flies inside.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls: The inspector found that water was leaking onto the floor from the three-bay sink whenever water was run in any of the bays. The three-bay sink also was not clean.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector found the floor area under the dry storage was in standing water, and according to an employee, the water came from the ice machine drain.

Uncle Chubby’s

Uncle Chubby’s had 5 violations, one in critical condition.

Critical violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods

The inspector found that the tall soda cooler at the end of the cookline, across from the fryers, was not keeping the temperature of all food at 45 degrees Fahrenheit or less. The only potentially hazardous food item in the cooler was raw whole-shell eggs which were in the cooler for over two hours at a temperature of 62 degrees Fahrenheit. Three dozen eggs were discarded.

Food not protected in general: The inspector found the tall soda cooler at the end of the cookline lacked an easily accessible thermometer.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found the top of the microwave was not clean. This was corrected during the inspection.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector found the wall area behind the hood vents was not clean.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector found that the hoods and vents over the fryers were not clean.

Many locations passed their inspections between January 8 through January 14, 2023. You can see the entire list below.