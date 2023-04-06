ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week March 19 through March 25.

Two food service’s failed their inspection:

Subway – 7879 Oswego Road, Liverpool

Tulum Mexican Restaurant – 325 West Manlius Street, East Syracuse

Subway

Subway had six violations, with one in critical condition.

CRITICAL: Foods adulterated or received from unapproved sources: The inspector found short length of cut garden hose attached to mop sink that lacked a vacuum breaker attachment. This was corrected by keeping the hose disconnected until a vacuum breaker can be installed.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils:

The inspector found the interior of the ice machine on top of the soda fountain, not clean, with mold.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils:

This violation was found twice.

The inspector found some green wire shelving in the walk in cooler not clean, with food buildup. Exterior top of soda fountain was not clean either.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls:

The inspector found the sink in the men’s restroom was not clean.

Miscellaneous, economic violation, choking poster, training:

The inspector found the current Food Service Establishment Permit is not on display at time of inspection, expired

permit is still up.

Tulum Mexican Restaurant

Tulum Mexican Restaurant had six violations, with two in critical condition.

CRITICAL: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods: The inspector found approximately 12 carafes of homemade salsa noted on counter at 57 degrees Fahrenheit. The staff stated it had been out an hour (1:30 PM). This was corrected and it was moved to a walk-in cooler.

CRITICAL: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods: The inspector found the following food items in the top of prep cooler between 61 and 62 degrees Fahrenheit: two cups of sour cream, three cups of guacamole and four lbs. tomatoes. The following items in the bottom of prep cooler noted between 52 to 57 degrees Fahrenheit: one lb. chorizo, ten lbs. of chicken, two lbs. of shrimp, ten lbs. of beef. The staff stated that the items had been in cooler for two days. All products were then voluntarily discarded. The prep cooler was not operating properly to maintain potentially hazardous food items at or below 45 degrees Fahrenheit.

Poor hygiene and activities of food workers:

The inspector found employee beverages stores on the preparation table.

Poor hygiene and activities of food workers:

The inspector found employees preparing food without hair restraints.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls:

The inspector found the bathroom door in the kitchen to not be self-closing.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls:

The inspector found the hand wash sink to be not easily accessible upon arrival, as there was a chip bine stored in front of it.

Below is a list of all locations that were operating acceptably: