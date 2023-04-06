ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week March 19 through March 25.
Two food service’s failed their inspection:
- Subway – 7879 Oswego Road, Liverpool
- Tulum Mexican Restaurant – 325 West Manlius Street, East Syracuse
Subway
Subway had six violations, with one in critical condition.
CRITICAL: Foods adulterated or received from unapproved sources: The inspector found short length of cut garden hose attached to mop sink that lacked a vacuum breaker attachment. This was corrected by keeping the hose disconnected until a vacuum breaker can be installed.
Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils:
The inspector found the interior of the ice machine on top of the soda fountain, not clean, with mold.
Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils:
This violation was found twice.
The inspector found some green wire shelving in the walk in cooler not clean, with food buildup. Exterior top of soda fountain was not clean either.
Improper sanitary facilities and controls:
The inspector found the sink in the men’s restroom was not clean.
Miscellaneous, economic violation, choking poster, training:
The inspector found the current Food Service Establishment Permit is not on display at time of inspection, expired
permit is still up.
Tulum Mexican Restaurant
Tulum Mexican Restaurant had six violations, with two in critical condition.
CRITICAL: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods: The inspector found approximately 12 carafes of homemade salsa noted on counter at 57 degrees Fahrenheit. The staff stated it had been out an hour (1:30 PM). This was corrected and it was moved to a walk-in cooler.
CRITICAL: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods: The inspector found the following food items in the top of prep cooler between 61 and 62 degrees Fahrenheit: two cups of sour cream, three cups of guacamole and four lbs. tomatoes. The following items in the bottom of prep cooler noted between 52 to 57 degrees Fahrenheit: one lb. chorizo, ten lbs. of chicken, two lbs. of shrimp, ten lbs. of beef. The staff stated that the items had been in cooler for two days. All products were then voluntarily discarded. The prep cooler was not operating properly to maintain potentially hazardous food items at or below 45 degrees Fahrenheit.
Poor hygiene and activities of food workers:
The inspector found employee beverages stores on the preparation table.
Poor hygiene and activities of food workers:
The inspector found employees preparing food without hair restraints.
Improper sanitary facilities and controls:
The inspector found the bathroom door in the kitchen to not be self-closing.
Improper sanitary facilities and controls:
The inspector found the hand wash sink to be not easily accessible upon arrival, as there was a chip bine stored in front of it.
Below is a list of all locations that were operating acceptably:
|FACILITY
|ADDRESS
|LOCATION
|DATE
|Al Amir Middle Eastern Grill
|2204 Genesee Street
|Syracuse
|3/21/2023
|Angry Pig BBQ Commissary (The)
|7990 Oswego Road
|Clay
|3/22/2023
|Apulia Fire Company
|6441 State Route 80
|Fabius
|3/22/2023
|Asian Palace
|1623-29 East Fayette Street
|Syracuse
|3/23/2023
|Azteca Mexican Grill
|3783 Milton Avenue
|Camillus
|3/22/2023
|Barnes & Noble Booksellers
|3454 Erie Boulevard East
|Dewitt
|3/20/2023
|Bruegger’s Bagels Bakery #3893
|333 Nottingham Road
|Dewitt
|3/21/2023
|Bull & Bear Firegrill Catering
|6491 Collamer Road
|Dewitt
|3/23/2023
|Burger King Restaurant #304
|104-106 Fayette Street
|Manlius
|3/22/2023
|Buried Acorn Brewing Company
|881 Van Rensselaer Street
|Syracuse
|3/21/2023
|Byblos Cafe
|223 North Clinton Street
|Syracuse
|3/23/2023
|Cafe at 407
|407 Tulip Street
|Salina
|3/22/2023
|Cafe Kubal
|343 Fayette Street
|Manlius
|3/24/2023
|Cardano’s Pizza & Wings
|2608 Lodi Street
|Syracuse
|3/20/2023
|Carvel
|3780 Brewerton Road
|Clay
|3/22/2023
|Cathy’s Cookie Kitchen
|266 West Jefferson Street
|Syracuse
|3/24/2023
|Charlee’s Ice Cream
|112 Kasson Road
|Camillus
|3/22/2023
|Chengtu
|6430 Kirkville Road
|Dewitt
|3/21/2023
|Chorong House
|1121 East Fayette Street
|Syracuse
|3/23/2023
|Cinnabon/Carvel
|9090 Destiny Usa Drive
|Syracuse
|3/22/2023
|Clam Bar (The)
|3914 Brewerton Road
|Clay
|3/22/2023
|Crab N Go
|702 Old Liverpool Road
|Salina
|3/24/2023
|Cristo’s Cafe
|441 South Salina Street
|Syracuse
|3/24/2023
|Dunbar American Legion Post #1642
|119 Dell Street
|Syracuse
|3/21/2023
|Dunkin Donuts
|2851 Erie Boulevard East
|Syracuse
|3/24/2023
|Dunkin Donuts
|3336 West Genesee Street
|Geddes
|3/24/2023
|Firehouse Subs
|5308 West Genesee Street
|Camillus
|3/23/2023
|Food Bank of CNY @ Magnarelli Center
|2300 Grant Boulevard
|Syracuse
|3/23/2023
|Food Bank of CNY @ Wilson Park Commu
|117 South Mcbride Street
|Syracuse
|3/23/2023
|Food Bank of CNY at Seals Comm Cente
|300 West Borden Avenue
|Syracuse
|3/20/2023
|Gardenview Diner
|650 Old Liverpool Road
|Salina
|3/24/2023
|Herlihy Smokehouse & Grill Commissar
|6441 State Route 80
|Fabius
|3/22/2023
|Home Team Pub
|7990 Oswego Road
|Clay
|3/22/2023
|Hornets Nest (The)
|206 Brooklea Drive
|Manlius
|3/21/2023
|Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
|425 Beechwood Avenue
|Salina
|3/22/2023
|Luther Memorial Lutheran Church
|435 South Main Street
|Clay
|3/21/2023
|Maggie’s Trackside Diner
|214 Oswego Street
|Salina
|3/24/2023
|Magnarelli Comm. Ctr. @ McChesney
|2308 Grant Boulevard
|Syracuse
|3/23/2023
|McDonald’s of Cicero
|5879 State Route 31
|Cicero
|3/20/2023
|Moe’s Southwest Grill
|7560 Oswego Road
|Clay
|3/23/2023
|Mohegan Manor
|58 Oswego Street
|Lysander
|3/22/2023
|Mr. Noodle and Ms. Dumpling
|2841 Erie Boulevard East
|Syracuse
|3/23/2023
|New Long Cheng Take Out
|1001 South Salina Street
|Syracuse
|3/24/2023
|Nice Biscuit
|2324 Court Street
|Syracuse
|3/20/2023
|Outback Steakhouse
|3946 State Route 31
|Clay
|3/21/2023
|PEACE Sr Nutr @ Camillus Senior Cent
|27 First Street
|Camillus
|3/22/2023
|PEACE Sr Nutr @ Dewitt Community Cen
|148 Sanders Creek Parkway
|Dewitt
|3/21/2023
|PEACE Sr Nutr @ Ross Towers
|710-712 Lodi Street
|Syracuse
|3/22/2023
|PEACE Sr Nutr @ Valley Vista Apartme
|122 West Seneca Turnpike
|Syracuse
|3/22/2023
|Pitcher Hill Community Church
|605 Bailey Road
|Salina
|3/24/2023
|Pizza Hut #39668
|7365 Oswego Road
|Clay
|3/24/2023
|Pompey Community Church
|2555 Berwyn Road
|Pompey
|3/21/2023
|Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen
|7980 Brewerton Road
|Cicero
|3/23/2023
|Purple Banana (The)
|746 South Crouse Avenue
|Syracuse
|3/20/2023
|River of Life Church
|750 James Street
|Syracuse
|3/22/2023
|Sacred Heart Church of Cicero
|8229 Brewerton Road
|Cicero
|3/21/2023
|Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation
|2433 Erie Boulevard East
|Syracuse
|3/20/2023
|Save the Whole Man @ Church House of
|215 Oakwood Avenue
|Syracuse
|3/20/2023
|Sharkey’s Eclectic Sports Lounge
|7240 Oswego Road
|Clay
|3/24/2023
|Sonic Drive-in #6508
|3170 Erie Boulevard East
|Dewitt
|3/21/2023
|SU Ernie Davis Dining Center
|619 Comstock Avenue
|Syracuse
|3/24/2023
|SU Life Sciences Café
|107 College Place
|Syracuse
|3/24/2023
|Subway
|642 Old Liverpool Road
|Salina
|3/24/2023
|Subway
|710 North Townsend Street
|Syracuse
|3/22/2023
|Sugar Top Bake Shoppe
|408 Old Liverpool Road
|Salina
|3/22/2023
|Taco Bell #37316
|6463 Thompson Road
|Dewitt
|3/20/2023
|Taco Bell #40313
|962 East Brighton Avenue
|Syracuse
|3/24/2023
|Taps
|515 Westcott Street
|Syracuse
|3/21/2023
|Thai Village of Liverpool
|105 First Street
|Salina
|3/22/2023
|Tres Primos Authentic Mexican Restau
|1099 State Route 5
|Elbridge
|3/23/2023
|Wildcat-Camillus (The)
|3680 Milton Avenue
|Camillus
|3/22/2023