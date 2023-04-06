ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week March 19 through March 25.

Two food service’s failed their inspection:

  • Subway – 7879 Oswego Road, Liverpool
  • Tulum Mexican Restaurant – 325 West Manlius Street, East Syracuse

Subway

Subway had six violations, with one in critical condition.

CRITICAL: Foods adulterated or received from unapproved sources: The inspector found short length of cut garden hose attached to mop sink that lacked a vacuum breaker attachment. This was corrected by keeping the hose disconnected until a vacuum breaker can be installed.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils:

The inspector found the interior of the ice machine on top of the soda fountain, not clean, with mold.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils:

This violation was found twice.

The inspector found some green wire shelving in the walk in cooler not clean, with food buildup. Exterior top of soda fountain was not clean either.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls:

The inspector found the sink in the men’s restroom was not clean.

Miscellaneous, economic violation, choking poster, training:

The inspector found the current Food Service Establishment Permit is not on display at time of inspection, expired
permit is still up.

Tulum Mexican Restaurant

Tulum Mexican Restaurant had six violations, with two in critical condition.

CRITICAL: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods: The inspector found approximately 12 carafes of homemade salsa noted on counter at 57 degrees Fahrenheit. The staff stated it had been out an hour (1:30 PM). This was corrected and it was moved to a walk-in cooler.

CRITICAL: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods: The inspector found the following food items in the top of prep cooler between 61 and 62 degrees Fahrenheit: two cups of sour cream, three cups of guacamole and four lbs. tomatoes. The following items in the bottom of prep cooler noted between 52 to 57 degrees Fahrenheit: one lb. chorizo, ten lbs. of chicken, two lbs. of shrimp, ten lbs. of beef. The staff stated that the items had been in cooler for two days. All products were then voluntarily discarded. The prep cooler was not operating properly to maintain potentially hazardous food items at or below 45 degrees Fahrenheit.

Poor hygiene and activities of food workers:

The inspector found employee beverages stores on the preparation table.

Poor hygiene and activities of food workers:

The inspector found employees preparing food without hair restraints.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls:

The inspector found the bathroom door in the kitchen to not be self-closing.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls:

The inspector found the hand wash sink to be not easily accessible upon arrival, as there was a chip bine stored in front of it.

Below is a list of all locations that were operating acceptably:

FACILITYADDRESSLOCATIONDATE
Al Amir Middle Eastern Grill2204 Genesee StreetSyracuse3/21/2023
Angry Pig BBQ Commissary (The)7990 Oswego RoadClay3/22/2023
Apulia Fire Company6441 State Route 80Fabius3/22/2023
Asian Palace1623-29 East Fayette StreetSyracuse3/23/2023
Azteca Mexican Grill3783 Milton AvenueCamillus3/22/2023
Barnes & Noble Booksellers3454 Erie Boulevard EastDewitt3/20/2023
Bruegger’s Bagels Bakery #3893333 Nottingham RoadDewitt3/21/2023
Bull & Bear Firegrill Catering6491 Collamer RoadDewitt3/23/2023
Burger King Restaurant #304104-106 Fayette StreetManlius3/22/2023
Buried Acorn Brewing Company881 Van Rensselaer StreetSyracuse3/21/2023
Byblos Cafe223 North Clinton StreetSyracuse3/23/2023
Cafe at 407407 Tulip StreetSalina3/22/2023
Cafe Kubal343 Fayette StreetManlius3/24/2023
Cardano’s Pizza & Wings2608 Lodi StreetSyracuse3/20/2023
Carvel3780 Brewerton RoadClay3/22/2023
Cathy’s Cookie Kitchen266 West Jefferson StreetSyracuse3/24/2023
Charlee’s Ice Cream112 Kasson RoadCamillus3/22/2023
Chengtu6430 Kirkville RoadDewitt3/21/2023
Chorong House1121 East Fayette StreetSyracuse3/23/2023
Cinnabon/Carvel9090 Destiny Usa DriveSyracuse3/22/2023
Clam Bar (The)3914 Brewerton RoadClay3/22/2023
Crab N Go702 Old Liverpool RoadSalina3/24/2023
Cristo’s Cafe441 South Salina StreetSyracuse3/24/2023
Dunbar American Legion Post #1642119 Dell StreetSyracuse3/21/2023
Dunkin Donuts2851 Erie Boulevard EastSyracuse3/24/2023
Dunkin Donuts3336 West Genesee StreetGeddes3/24/2023
Firehouse Subs5308 West Genesee StreetCamillus3/23/2023
Food Bank of CNY @ Magnarelli Center2300 Grant BoulevardSyracuse3/23/2023
Food Bank of CNY @ Wilson Park Commu117 South Mcbride StreetSyracuse3/23/2023
Food Bank of CNY at Seals Comm Cente300 West Borden AvenueSyracuse3/20/2023
Gardenview Diner650 Old Liverpool RoadSalina3/24/2023
Herlihy Smokehouse & Grill Commissar6441 State Route 80Fabius3/22/2023
Home Team Pub7990 Oswego RoadClay3/22/2023
Hornets Nest (The)206 Brooklea DriveManlius3/21/2023
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church425 Beechwood AvenueSalina3/22/2023
Luther Memorial Lutheran Church435 South Main StreetClay3/21/2023
Maggie’s Trackside Diner214 Oswego StreetSalina3/24/2023
Magnarelli Comm. Ctr. @ McChesney2308 Grant BoulevardSyracuse3/23/2023
McDonald’s of Cicero5879 State Route 31Cicero3/20/2023
Moe’s Southwest Grill7560 Oswego RoadClay3/23/2023
Mohegan Manor58 Oswego StreetLysander3/22/2023
Mr. Noodle and Ms. Dumpling2841 Erie Boulevard EastSyracuse3/23/2023
New Long Cheng Take Out1001 South Salina StreetSyracuse3/24/2023
Nice Biscuit2324 Court StreetSyracuse3/20/2023
Outback Steakhouse3946 State Route 31Clay3/21/2023
PEACE Sr Nutr @ Camillus Senior Cent27 First StreetCamillus3/22/2023
PEACE Sr Nutr @ Dewitt Community Cen148 Sanders Creek ParkwayDewitt3/21/2023
PEACE Sr Nutr @ Ross Towers710-712 Lodi StreetSyracuse3/22/2023
PEACE Sr Nutr @ Valley Vista Apartme122 West Seneca TurnpikeSyracuse3/22/2023
Pitcher Hill Community Church605 Bailey RoadSalina3/24/2023
Pizza Hut #396687365 Oswego RoadClay3/24/2023
Pompey Community Church2555 Berwyn RoadPompey3/21/2023
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen7980 Brewerton RoadCicero3/23/2023
Purple Banana (The)746 South Crouse AvenueSyracuse3/20/2023
River of Life Church750 James StreetSyracuse3/22/2023
Sacred Heart Church of Cicero8229 Brewerton RoadCicero3/21/2023
Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation2433 Erie Boulevard EastSyracuse3/20/2023
Save the Whole Man @ Church House of215 Oakwood AvenueSyracuse3/20/2023
Sharkey’s Eclectic Sports Lounge7240 Oswego RoadClay3/24/2023
Sonic Drive-in #65083170 Erie Boulevard EastDewitt3/21/2023
SU Ernie Davis Dining Center619 Comstock AvenueSyracuse3/24/2023
SU Life Sciences Café107 College PlaceSyracuse3/24/2023
Subway642 Old Liverpool RoadSalina3/24/2023
Subway710 North Townsend StreetSyracuse3/22/2023
Sugar Top Bake Shoppe408 Old Liverpool RoadSalina3/22/2023
Taco Bell #373166463 Thompson RoadDewitt3/20/2023
Taco Bell #40313962 East Brighton AvenueSyracuse3/24/2023
Taps515 Westcott StreetSyracuse3/21/2023
Thai Village of Liverpool105 First StreetSalina3/22/2023
Tres Primos Authentic Mexican Restau1099 State Route 5Elbridge3/23/2023
Wildcat-Camillus (The)3680 Milton AvenueCamillus3/22/2023