SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of March 5 to March 11.

Two food service’s failed their inspection:

  • Basil Leaf Ristorante – 3920 Brewerton Road, North Syracuse
  • Original Italian Pizza – 315 Fayette Street, Manlius

Basil Leaf Ristorante

Basil Leaf Ristorante had 12 violations, with four being in critical condition.

CRITICAL: Foods adulterated or received from unapproved sources: The inspector found a dish sprayer at a three-compartment sink stored directly inside of the bay of the sink. The sink had uncleaned dishes and some standing water. There was a possible cross connection and possible back siphoning.

CRITICAL: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods: The inspector found at 2:40 p.m. one covered pan of cooked Utica greens (approximately 2 lbs) at 64 degrees Fahrenheit in a reach-in cooler at the cook line. The chef stated that the greens were cooked approximately a half an hour prior to being placed in the cooler to cool.

A second temperature was taken 10 minutes later with no change. An improper cooling technique was observed. This was corrected by uncovering the pan and placing it in the walk in freezer to rapidly cool, a final temperature was taken at 3:00 p.m., at 58 degrees Fahrenheit. A cooling curve was not being met, so education was provided.

CRITICAL: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods: The inspector found approximately one and a half cups of diced tomatoes and one cup of Feta cheese on the cookline at 57 degrees Fahrenheit and 60 degrees Fahrenheit. The food was in a larger tub without any ice and not located in a cooler. An approximate time that the food had been out of temperature was over several hours according to the employee on duty. This was corrected and the food was voluntarily thrown out.

CRITICAL: Inadequate cooking and reheating of potentially hazardous foods: The inspector found at time of inspection approximately two dozen cooked meatballs at 106 degrees Fahrenheit in a double pan within a steam table hot holding unit. The cook stated that the meatballs were taken from the walk-in cooler and were placed in the steam table to reheat approximately an hour and a half prior. An improper reheating technique was noted. This was corrected as the meatballs reheated rapidly in microwave to at least 165 degrees Fahrenheit and an education was provided.

Food not protected in general:

The inspector found several squeeze bottles of sauces/condiments not labeled.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils:

The inspector found wet wiping cloths not stored in sanitizing solution between uses at the cook line.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils:

The inspector found upper rim of small white chest freezer adjacent to fryer station with an accumulation of grease.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls:

The inspector found the hand wash sink at cook line obstructed by a cutting board.

Inadequate insect/rodent control:

The inspector found three cans of Eliminator Bug Spray on the premises. This was corrected.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities:

The inspector found floor tiles in dish wash area in poor repair. Some floor areas were not clean in the dish wash area especially below the floor mat, and in the back area of kitchen.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities:

The inspector found all ventilation hood filters not clean, they had grease and dust accumulation.

Original Italian Pizza

Original Italian Pizza had three violations, two of which were in critical condition.

CRITICAL: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods: The inspector found approximately 5 pounds of chicken wings on the counter between 64-67 degrees Fahrenheit. The manager stated they were cooked about 1:30 p.m. This was then corrected and an employee removed the skin and chicken from bone and placed in a cooler to finish cooling.

CRITICAL: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods: The inspector found buffalo chicken pizza and sausage pizza on the display rack between 67-69 degrees Fahrenheit and not time tagged. An interview with manger revealed that the pizza came out of oven about 2 p.m. This was corrected, and the pizza time was logged, and proper time tagging of pizza was discussed.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls:

The inspector found the hand sink in the kitchen was not easily accessible and filled with various items. This was corrected.

Below is a list of all locations that were operating acceptably:

FACILITYADDRESSLOCATIONDATE
American Legion Post #13611951 West Fayette StreetSyracuse3/6/2023
Anthony’s 19th Hole4335 Rohe RoadOnondaga County3/6/2023
Apizza Regionale260 West Genesee StreetSyracuse3/7/2023
Baldwinsville Meals on Wheels76 Canton StreetVan Buren3/10/2023
Bella Domani Catering & Banquets5988 East Taft RoadCicero3/9/2023
Bistro 1926800 Nottingham RoadDewitt3/9/2023
Brewer Union Cafe5771 Miller RoadCicero3/6/2023
Brewerton Fire Department9625 Route 11Cicero3/7/2023
Brick House Cafe (The)9570 Brewerton RoadCicero3/7/2023
Burger King3930 South Salina StreetSyracuse3/8/2023
B’ville Sports Bowl45 East Genesee StreetLysander3/10/2023
Caboose (The)628 West Manlius StreetDewitt3/8/2023
Cake Bar252 Genesee StreetSyracuse3/7/2023
Calle Tropical Commissary435 North Salina StreetSyracuse3/9/2023
Canton Woods Senior Center76 Canton StreetVan Buren3/10/2023
Dailey’s Pour House9686 Brewerton RoadCicero3/6/2023
Dewitt Community Church3600 Erie Boulevard EastDewitt3/8/2023
Dunkin3493 Erie Boulevard EastDewitt3/6/2023
Dunkin Donuts105 Second StreetSalina3/8/2023
Dunkin Donuts4 Chevy DriveDewitt3/6/2023
Elbita’s Cocina Commissary435 North Salina StreetSyracuse3/9/2023
Finally Ours3788 West Seneca TurnpikeOnondaga3/10/2023
GG Concessions Commissary354 State Route 5Elbridge3/10/2023
Grub on the Run Commissary9625 Brewerton RoadCicero3/9/2023
Happy Eating Grounds125 Meredith AvenueOnondaga3/10/2023
Head Start Program175 Hudson StreetSyracuse3/8/2023
Holy Cow Cheese Steak & Fish Fry3 North StreetMarcellus3/7/2023
Hoosey’s106 Williams StreetSyracuse3/6/2023
Immaculate Conception Church- Pompey7386 Academy StreetPompey3/10/2023
Inizio435 North Salina StreetSyracuse3/9/2023
JessiCakes3 Marble StreetLysander3/10/2023
Jimmy Buffetts Margaritaville1 Destiny USA Drive, L323Syracuse3/7/2023
Jordan Elbridge Community CenterRoute 31Elbridge3/10/2023
Kiki’s Authentic Greek Food64 Main StreetCamillus3/9/2023
King David’s Fayetteville317 Towne DriveManlius3/6/2023
Lakeshore Baptist Church6696 Lakeshore RoadCicero3/9/2023
May Memorial Unitarian Universalist3800 East Genesee StreetSyracuse3/8/2023
Mi Rancho Mexican Restaurant6677 Manlius Center RoadDewitt3/6/2023
New York Style Pizza & Diner549 East Brighton AvenueSyracuse3/8/2023
No.1 Kitchen NY119 West Seneca StreetManlius3/8/2023
O’Hara’s ClubHouse at 19th Hole354 NY Route 5Elbridge3/10/2023
Old Serpico (The)512 State Fair BoulevardSyracuse3/8/2023
Olives Eatery25 Syracuse StreetLysander3/8/2023
Pastry Palace6499 East Seneca TurnpikeDewitt3/8/2023
Patisserie26 West Genesee StreetSkaneateles3/10/2023
PEACE Sr Nutr @ Bob Cecile Community176 West Seneca TurnpikeSyracuse3/10/2023
PEACE Sr Nutr @ Canton Woods Senior76 Canton StreetVan Buren3/10/2023
PEACE Sr Nutr @ Jordan Elbridge Comm238 East Main Street, Route 31Elbridge3/10/2023
Peaks Coffee Company1200 East Genesee StreetSyracuse3/7/2023
Phokouttahere Commissary808 North Salina StreetSyracuse3/9/2023
Salt City Test Kitchen435 North Salina StreetSyracuse3/9/2023
Salt Restaurant & Bar1060 East Genesee StreetSyracuse3/10/2023
Saltine Warrior214 West Water StreetSyracuse3/8/2023
Sinbun435 North Salina StreetSyracuse3/9/2023
Soulfood Extension (The)435 North Salina StreetSyracuse3/9/2023
St. Ann’s Church104 Academy StreetManlius3/7/2023
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church3494 State Route 31Lysander3/6/2023
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church Gathe3494 State Route 31Lysander3/6/2023
St. Mary’s Church47 Syracuse StreetVan Buren3/10/2023
Starbucks #588833475 Erie Boulevard EastDewitt3/6/2023
Steve’s Restaurant401 Milton AvenueSyracuse3/7/2023
Strong Hearts Cafe900 East Fayette StreetSyracuse3/7/2023
SU Schine Dining303 University PlaceSyracuse3/10/2023
Sugar Blossom Cake Shop304 Tulip StreetSalina3/8/2023
Syracuse Stage820 East Genesee StreetSyracuse3/7/2023
Syracuse Taichi Bubble Tea919 East Genesee StreetSyracuse3/7/2023
Tall Paul’s the Dog Cabin Commissary401 Milton AvenueSyracuse3/7/2023
Tanya’s Spanish Restaurant686 South AvenueSyracuse3/8/2023
Top This Pizza9664 Brewerton RoadCicero3/10/2023
Toss ‘n’ Fire Mobile Unit #29388 Woodlawn DriveCicero3/10/2023
Toss ‘n’ Fire Wood-Fire Pizza315 North Main StreetClay3/7/2023
Trillium Sport & Fitness2815 Erie Boulevard EastSyracuse3/7/2023
Warners Memphis Fire District, Stati6444 Newport RoadCamillus3/6/2023
Who Want Smoke BBQ & Catering435 North Salina StreetSyracuse3/9/2023