SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of March 5 to March 11.
Two food service’s failed their inspection:
- Basil Leaf Ristorante – 3920 Brewerton Road, North Syracuse
- Original Italian Pizza – 315 Fayette Street, Manlius
Basil Leaf Ristorante
Basil Leaf Ristorante had 12 violations, with four being in critical condition.
CRITICAL: Foods adulterated or received from unapproved sources: The inspector found a dish sprayer at a three-compartment sink stored directly inside of the bay of the sink. The sink had uncleaned dishes and some standing water. There was a possible cross connection and possible back siphoning.
CRITICAL: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods: The inspector found at 2:40 p.m. one covered pan of cooked Utica greens (approximately 2 lbs) at 64 degrees Fahrenheit in a reach-in cooler at the cook line. The chef stated that the greens were cooked approximately a half an hour prior to being placed in the cooler to cool.
A second temperature was taken 10 minutes later with no change. An improper cooling technique was observed. This was corrected by uncovering the pan and placing it in the walk in freezer to rapidly cool, a final temperature was taken at 3:00 p.m., at 58 degrees Fahrenheit. A cooling curve was not being met, so education was provided.
CRITICAL: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods: The inspector found approximately one and a half cups of diced tomatoes and one cup of Feta cheese on the cookline at 57 degrees Fahrenheit and 60 degrees Fahrenheit. The food was in a larger tub without any ice and not located in a cooler. An approximate time that the food had been out of temperature was over several hours according to the employee on duty. This was corrected and the food was voluntarily thrown out.
CRITICAL: Inadequate cooking and reheating of potentially hazardous foods: The inspector found at time of inspection approximately two dozen cooked meatballs at 106 degrees Fahrenheit in a double pan within a steam table hot holding unit. The cook stated that the meatballs were taken from the walk-in cooler and were placed in the steam table to reheat approximately an hour and a half prior. An improper reheating technique was noted. This was corrected as the meatballs reheated rapidly in microwave to at least 165 degrees Fahrenheit and an education was provided.
Food not protected in general:
The inspector found several squeeze bottles of sauces/condiments not labeled.
Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils:
The inspector found wet wiping cloths not stored in sanitizing solution between uses at the cook line.
Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils:
The inspector found upper rim of small white chest freezer adjacent to fryer station with an accumulation of grease.
Improper sanitary facilities and controls:
The inspector found the hand wash sink at cook line obstructed by a cutting board.
Inadequate insect/rodent control:
The inspector found three cans of Eliminator Bug Spray on the premises. This was corrected.
Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities:
The inspector found floor tiles in dish wash area in poor repair. Some floor areas were not clean in the dish wash area especially below the floor mat, and in the back area of kitchen.
Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities:
The inspector found all ventilation hood filters not clean, they had grease and dust accumulation.
Original Italian Pizza
Original Italian Pizza had three violations, two of which were in critical condition.
CRITICAL: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods: The inspector found approximately 5 pounds of chicken wings on the counter between 64-67 degrees Fahrenheit. The manager stated they were cooked about 1:30 p.m. This was then corrected and an employee removed the skin and chicken from bone and placed in a cooler to finish cooling.
CRITICAL: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods: The inspector found buffalo chicken pizza and sausage pizza on the display rack between 67-69 degrees Fahrenheit and not time tagged. An interview with manger revealed that the pizza came out of oven about 2 p.m. This was corrected, and the pizza time was logged, and proper time tagging of pizza was discussed.
Improper sanitary facilities and controls:
The inspector found the hand sink in the kitchen was not easily accessible and filled with various items. This was corrected.
Below is a list of all locations that were operating acceptably:
|FACILITY
|ADDRESS
|LOCATION
|DATE
|American Legion Post #1361
|1951 West Fayette Street
|Syracuse
|3/6/2023
|Anthony’s 19th Hole
|4335 Rohe Road
|Onondaga County
|3/6/2023
|Apizza Regionale
|260 West Genesee Street
|Syracuse
|3/7/2023
|Baldwinsville Meals on Wheels
|76 Canton Street
|Van Buren
|3/10/2023
|Bella Domani Catering & Banquets
|5988 East Taft Road
|Cicero
|3/9/2023
|Bistro 1926
|800 Nottingham Road
|Dewitt
|3/9/2023
|Brewer Union Cafe
|5771 Miller Road
|Cicero
|3/6/2023
|Brewerton Fire Department
|9625 Route 11
|Cicero
|3/7/2023
|Brick House Cafe (The)
|9570 Brewerton Road
|Cicero
|3/7/2023
|Burger King
|3930 South Salina Street
|Syracuse
|3/8/2023
|B’ville Sports Bowl
|45 East Genesee Street
|Lysander
|3/10/2023
|Caboose (The)
|628 West Manlius Street
|Dewitt
|3/8/2023
|Cake Bar
|252 Genesee Street
|Syracuse
|3/7/2023
|Calle Tropical Commissary
|435 North Salina Street
|Syracuse
|3/9/2023
|Canton Woods Senior Center
|76 Canton Street
|Van Buren
|3/10/2023
|Dailey’s Pour House
|9686 Brewerton Road
|Cicero
|3/6/2023
|Dewitt Community Church
|3600 Erie Boulevard East
|Dewitt
|3/8/2023
|Dunkin
|3493 Erie Boulevard East
|Dewitt
|3/6/2023
|Dunkin Donuts
|105 Second Street
|Salina
|3/8/2023
|Dunkin Donuts
|4 Chevy Drive
|Dewitt
|3/6/2023
|Elbita’s Cocina Commissary
|435 North Salina Street
|Syracuse
|3/9/2023
|Finally Ours
|3788 West Seneca Turnpike
|Onondaga
|3/10/2023
|GG Concessions Commissary
|354 State Route 5
|Elbridge
|3/10/2023
|Grub on the Run Commissary
|9625 Brewerton Road
|Cicero
|3/9/2023
|Happy Eating Grounds
|125 Meredith Avenue
|Onondaga
|3/10/2023
|Head Start Program
|175 Hudson Street
|Syracuse
|3/8/2023
|Holy Cow Cheese Steak & Fish Fry
|3 North Street
|Marcellus
|3/7/2023
|Hoosey’s
|106 Williams Street
|Syracuse
|3/6/2023
|Immaculate Conception Church- Pompey
|7386 Academy Street
|Pompey
|3/10/2023
|Inizio
|435 North Salina Street
|Syracuse
|3/9/2023
|JessiCakes
|3 Marble Street
|Lysander
|3/10/2023
|Jimmy Buffetts Margaritaville
|1 Destiny USA Drive, L323
|Syracuse
|3/7/2023
|Jordan Elbridge Community Center
|Route 31
|Elbridge
|3/10/2023
|Kiki’s Authentic Greek Food
|64 Main Street
|Camillus
|3/9/2023
|King David’s Fayetteville
|317 Towne Drive
|Manlius
|3/6/2023
|Lakeshore Baptist Church
|6696 Lakeshore Road
|Cicero
|3/9/2023
|May Memorial Unitarian Universalist
|3800 East Genesee Street
|Syracuse
|3/8/2023
|Mi Rancho Mexican Restaurant
|6677 Manlius Center Road
|Dewitt
|3/6/2023
|New York Style Pizza & Diner
|549 East Brighton Avenue
|Syracuse
|3/8/2023
|No.1 Kitchen NY
|119 West Seneca Street
|Manlius
|3/8/2023
|O’Hara’s ClubHouse at 19th Hole
|354 NY Route 5
|Elbridge
|3/10/2023
|Old Serpico (The)
|512 State Fair Boulevard
|Syracuse
|3/8/2023
|Olives Eatery
|25 Syracuse Street
|Lysander
|3/8/2023
|Pastry Palace
|6499 East Seneca Turnpike
|Dewitt
|3/8/2023
|Patisserie
|26 West Genesee Street
|Skaneateles
|3/10/2023
|PEACE Sr Nutr @ Bob Cecile Community
|176 West Seneca Turnpike
|Syracuse
|3/10/2023
|PEACE Sr Nutr @ Canton Woods Senior
|76 Canton Street
|Van Buren
|3/10/2023
|PEACE Sr Nutr @ Jordan Elbridge Comm
|238 East Main Street, Route 31
|Elbridge
|3/10/2023
|Peaks Coffee Company
|1200 East Genesee Street
|Syracuse
|3/7/2023
|Phokouttahere Commissary
|808 North Salina Street
|Syracuse
|3/9/2023
|Salt City Test Kitchen
|435 North Salina Street
|Syracuse
|3/9/2023
|Salt Restaurant & Bar
|1060 East Genesee Street
|Syracuse
|3/10/2023
|Saltine Warrior
|214 West Water Street
|Syracuse
|3/8/2023
|Sinbun
|435 North Salina Street
|Syracuse
|3/9/2023
|Soulfood Extension (The)
|435 North Salina Street
|Syracuse
|3/9/2023
|St. Ann’s Church
|104 Academy Street
|Manlius
|3/7/2023
|St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
|3494 State Route 31
|Lysander
|3/6/2023
|St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church Gathe
|3494 State Route 31
|Lysander
|3/6/2023
|St. Mary’s Church
|47 Syracuse Street
|Van Buren
|3/10/2023
|Starbucks #58883
|3475 Erie Boulevard East
|Dewitt
|3/6/2023
|Steve’s Restaurant
|401 Milton Avenue
|Syracuse
|3/7/2023
|Strong Hearts Cafe
|900 East Fayette Street
|Syracuse
|3/7/2023
|SU Schine Dining
|303 University Place
|Syracuse
|3/10/2023
|Sugar Blossom Cake Shop
|304 Tulip Street
|Salina
|3/8/2023
|Syracuse Stage
|820 East Genesee Street
|Syracuse
|3/7/2023
|Syracuse Taichi Bubble Tea
|919 East Genesee Street
|Syracuse
|3/7/2023
|Tall Paul’s the Dog Cabin Commissary
|401 Milton Avenue
|Syracuse
|3/7/2023
|Tanya’s Spanish Restaurant
|686 South Avenue
|Syracuse
|3/8/2023
|Top This Pizza
|9664 Brewerton Road
|Cicero
|3/10/2023
|Toss ‘n’ Fire Mobile Unit #2
|9388 Woodlawn Drive
|Cicero
|3/10/2023
|Toss ‘n’ Fire Wood-Fire Pizza
|315 North Main Street
|Clay
|3/7/2023
|Trillium Sport & Fitness
|2815 Erie Boulevard East
|Syracuse
|3/7/2023
|Warners Memphis Fire District, Stati
|6444 Newport Road
|Camillus
|3/6/2023
|Who Want Smoke BBQ & Catering
|435 North Salina Street
|Syracuse
|3/9/2023