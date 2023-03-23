SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of March 5 to March 11.

Two food service’s failed their inspection:

Basil Leaf Ristorante – 3920 Brewerton Road, North Syracuse

Original Italian Pizza – 315 Fayette Street, Manlius

Basil Leaf Ristorante

Basil Leaf Ristorante had 12 violations, with four being in critical condition.

CRITICAL: Foods adulterated or received from unapproved sources: The inspector found a dish sprayer at a three-compartment sink stored directly inside of the bay of the sink. The sink had uncleaned dishes and some standing water. There was a possible cross connection and possible back siphoning.

CRITICAL: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods: The inspector found at 2:40 p.m. one covered pan of cooked Utica greens (approximately 2 lbs) at 64 degrees Fahrenheit in a reach-in cooler at the cook line. The chef stated that the greens were cooked approximately a half an hour prior to being placed in the cooler to cool.

A second temperature was taken 10 minutes later with no change. An improper cooling technique was observed. This was corrected by uncovering the pan and placing it in the walk in freezer to rapidly cool, a final temperature was taken at 3:00 p.m., at 58 degrees Fahrenheit. A cooling curve was not being met, so education was provided.

CRITICAL: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods: The inspector found approximately one and a half cups of diced tomatoes and one cup of Feta cheese on the cookline at 57 degrees Fahrenheit and 60 degrees Fahrenheit. The food was in a larger tub without any ice and not located in a cooler. An approximate time that the food had been out of temperature was over several hours according to the employee on duty. This was corrected and the food was voluntarily thrown out.

CRITICAL: Inadequate cooking and reheating of potentially hazardous foods: The inspector found at time of inspection approximately two dozen cooked meatballs at 106 degrees Fahrenheit in a double pan within a steam table hot holding unit. The cook stated that the meatballs were taken from the walk-in cooler and were placed in the steam table to reheat approximately an hour and a half prior. An improper reheating technique was noted. This was corrected as the meatballs reheated rapidly in microwave to at least 165 degrees Fahrenheit and an education was provided.

Food not protected in general:

The inspector found several squeeze bottles of sauces/condiments not labeled.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils:

The inspector found wet wiping cloths not stored in sanitizing solution between uses at the cook line.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils:

The inspector found upper rim of small white chest freezer adjacent to fryer station with an accumulation of grease.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls:

The inspector found the hand wash sink at cook line obstructed by a cutting board.

Inadequate insect/rodent control:

The inspector found three cans of Eliminator Bug Spray on the premises. This was corrected.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities:

The inspector found floor tiles in dish wash area in poor repair. Some floor areas were not clean in the dish wash area especially below the floor mat, and in the back area of kitchen.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities:

The inspector found all ventilation hood filters not clean, they had grease and dust accumulation.

Original Italian Pizza

Original Italian Pizza had three violations, two of which were in critical condition.

CRITICAL: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods: The inspector found approximately 5 pounds of chicken wings on the counter between 64-67 degrees Fahrenheit. The manager stated they were cooked about 1:30 p.m. This was then corrected and an employee removed the skin and chicken from bone and placed in a cooler to finish cooling.

CRITICAL: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods: The inspector found buffalo chicken pizza and sausage pizza on the display rack between 67-69 degrees Fahrenheit and not time tagged. An interview with manger revealed that the pizza came out of oven about 2 p.m. This was corrected, and the pizza time was logged, and proper time tagging of pizza was discussed.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls:

The inspector found the hand sink in the kitchen was not easily accessible and filled with various items. This was corrected.

