SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of April 17 to April 23, 2022.

Two restaurants failed their inspections: The Market Diner at the Regional Market and the Taste of Africa on Danforth Street in Syracuse. The Market Diner failed with a critical violation.

The Market Diner

Critical Violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods.

Code Requirements: Potentially hazardous foods are not kept at or below 45°F during cold holding, except smoked fish not kept at or below 38°F during cold holding.

Inspector Findings: Approximately 79 raw whole shell eggs noted in a cooler drawer on the cookline at 55-70F. It could not be determined how long the eggs had been out of temperature (corrected- eggs voluntarily discarded). Approximately 10 fish filets noted in a plastic pan sitting on another container of ice. This along with the breading material was on a rolling cart at the end of the cookline. The fish were noted at 57F. According to an employee they have been there less than one hour. (corrected-the fish is put into the freezer for rapid cool down and transferred to a metal pan on ice which will conduct cold more efficiently).

Other violations at The Market Diner included:

  • poor sanitary design, construction, installation of equipment, and utensils
    • all large poly cutting boards were noted in poor repair with heavy staining and cut marks
    • some walk-in cooler racks were noted as rusty. The lower shelf of the rear prep table was noted extremely corroded.
  • improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils
    • blade guard on meat slicer not clean with dried food residue
    • small wire racks next to flat grill not clean with accumulated greasy soil. Interior of some cooler drawers and drawer gaskets is not clean with food soil. Side of salamander on the cookline noted with accumulated dusty soil. Interior of microwaves not clean with food soil
  • improper sanitary facilities and controls
    • no hand wash sign at front wait station hand wash sink and rear prep area hand wash sink (corrected signs provided). Hand wash sink in rear prep area missing soap and single service towels. Employees state that the sink does not work-the sink has running water and drains properly (corrected-soap and single service towels set up). Water accumulates and pools in the aisle leading to the rest rooms-it appears to be coming under the wall from the dish room
  • improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities
    • floors under cookline equipment not clean with accumulated food soil and debris. Some floor areas throughout were noted in poor repair with missing and damaged linoleum tiles

The Taste of Africa

There were no critical violations at The Taste of Africa. Other violations included:

  • food not protected in general
    • spray bottle of degreaser not properly labeled (corrected). The ceramic bowl used as a scoop in raw rice lacks a handle. Some frozen food is not covered
    • knives, cleavers, and various utensils are left on counters and in different locations in an unclean condition
  • poor sanitary design, construction, installation of equipment and utensils
    • two red-painted wooden tables are noted with chipped and worn paint-not smooth and easily cleanable
  • improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils
    • the exterior of the food processor is not clean with accumulated food soil. Interior of reach-in cooler including the wire racks noted not clean with accumulated food soil
    • The interior of the microwave oven not clean with food soil. Most shelving and preparation tables not clean with old food soil
  • improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities
    • most floor areas not clean with environmental and food soil. Some wall areas not clean
    • vent hood filters not clean with accumulated grease

Below is a list of inspected locations that are operating acceptably:

