SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of April 17 to April 23, 2022.
Two restaurants failed their inspections: The Market Diner at the Regional Market and the Taste of Africa on Danforth Street in Syracuse. The Market Diner failed with a critical violation.
The Market Diner
Critical Violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods.
Code Requirements: Potentially hazardous foods are not kept at or below 45°F during cold holding, except smoked fish not kept at or below 38°F during cold holding.
Inspector Findings: Approximately 79 raw whole shell eggs noted in a cooler drawer on the cookline at 55-70F. It could not be determined how long the eggs had been out of temperature (corrected- eggs voluntarily discarded). Approximately 10 fish filets noted in a plastic pan sitting on another container of ice. This along with the breading material was on a rolling cart at the end of the cookline. The fish were noted at 57F. According to an employee they have been there less than one hour. (corrected-the fish is put into the freezer for rapid cool down and transferred to a metal pan on ice which will conduct cold more efficiently).
Other violations at The Market Diner included:
- poor sanitary design, construction, installation of equipment, and utensils
- all large poly cutting boards were noted in poor repair with heavy staining and cut marks
- some walk-in cooler racks were noted as rusty. The lower shelf of the rear prep table was noted extremely corroded.
- improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils
- blade guard on meat slicer not clean with dried food residue
- small wire racks next to flat grill not clean with accumulated greasy soil. Interior of some cooler drawers and drawer gaskets is not clean with food soil. Side of salamander on the cookline noted with accumulated dusty soil. Interior of microwaves not clean with food soil
- improper sanitary facilities and controls
- no hand wash sign at front wait station hand wash sink and rear prep area hand wash sink (corrected signs provided). Hand wash sink in rear prep area missing soap and single service towels. Employees state that the sink does not work-the sink has running water and drains properly (corrected-soap and single service towels set up). Water accumulates and pools in the aisle leading to the rest rooms-it appears to be coming under the wall from the dish room
- improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities
- floors under cookline equipment not clean with accumulated food soil and debris. Some floor areas throughout were noted in poor repair with missing and damaged linoleum tiles
The Taste of Africa
There were no critical violations at The Taste of Africa. Other violations included:
- food not protected in general
- spray bottle of degreaser not properly labeled (corrected). The ceramic bowl used as a scoop in raw rice lacks a handle. Some frozen food is not covered
- knives, cleavers, and various utensils are left on counters and in different locations in an unclean condition
- poor sanitary design, construction, installation of equipment and utensils
- two red-painted wooden tables are noted with chipped and worn paint-not smooth and easily cleanable
- improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils
- the exterior of the food processor is not clean with accumulated food soil. Interior of reach-in cooler including the wire racks noted not clean with accumulated food soil
- The interior of the microwave oven not clean with food soil. Most shelving and preparation tables not clean with old food soil
- improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities
- most floor areas not clean with environmental and food soil. Some wall areas not clean
- vent hood filters not clean with accumulated grease
Below is a list of inspected locations that are operating acceptably:
|Abdullah Muslim Islamic Center
|127 West Brighton Avenue
|Syracuse
|4/18/2022
|Inspection
|Ale ‘N’ Angus Pub
|238 Harrison Street
|Syracuse
|4/22/2022
|Inspection
|Ali Baba “Gyros & Tacos”
|4636 Barker Hill Road
|Dewitt
|4/21/2022
|Inspection
|Aloha Krab
|4 Destiny USA Drive, Space B110
|Syracuse
|4/21/2022
|Inspection
|Arctic Island
|210 West Seneca Turnpike
|Syracuse
|4/18/2022
|Inspection
|Avicolli’s Pizzeria Restaurant
|7839 Oswego Road
|Clay
|4/20/2022
|Inspection
|Baked Potato Express (The)
|210 Terminal Road West
|Salina
|4/18/2022
|Inspection
|Barnes & Noble Booksellers
|3956 NYS Route 31
|Clay
|4/20/2022
|Inspection
|Bistro to Go @ Saab, Inc.
|85 Collamer Crossing Parkway
|Dewitt
|4/20/2022
|Inspection
|Blue BBQ Commissary
|4050 Milton Avenue
|Camillus
|4/22/2022
|Inspection
|Bold Coast Lobster Co. Commissary
|224 North Main Street
|Cicero
|4/19/2022
|Inspection
|Brewer Union Cafe
|5771 Miller Road
|Cicero
|4/18/2022
|Inspection
|Camillus 1st United Methodist Church
|12 Genesee Street
|Camillus
|4/18/2022
|Inspection
|Canton Woods Senior Center
|76 Canton Street
|Van Buren
|4/20/2022
|Inspection
|Chipotle Mexican Grill #1904
|3852 State Route 31
|Clay
|4/20/2022
|Inspection
|Coleman’s Authentic Irish Pub
|100 South Lowell Avenue
|Syracuse
|4/19/2022
|Inspection
|Dave & Buster’s
|10335 Destiny USA Drive
|Syracuse
|4/21/2022
|Inspection
|Diamond Dolls
|6720 Townline Road
|Dewitt
|4/18/2022
|Inspection
|Fair Deli Mart Mobile Unit
|757 State Fair Boulevard
|Geddes
|4/22/2022
|Inspection
|Faith Lutheran Church
|6142 State Route 31
|Cicero
|4/18/2022
|Inspection
|Five Guys Burgers and Fries
|3810 NYS Route 31
|Clay
|4/20/2022
|Inspection
|H&K Chinese Restaurant
|7252 State Fair Boulevard
|Van Buren
|4/21/2022
|Inspection
|Hopkins Sports Concessions
|4851 Hopkins Road
|Salina
|4/21/2022
|Inspection
|John Vendetti Post #1
|500-502 Danforth Street
|Syracuse
|4/18/2022
|Inspection
|Just 1 Bite Too
|304 South Main Street
|Clay
|4/19/2022
|Inspection
|Koffee King Vending Commissary
|6726 Townline Road
|Syracuse
|4/18/2022
|Inspection
|LeMoyne College Dining Hall
|1419 Salt Springs Road
|Dewitt
|4/21/2022
|Inspection
|Ma & Pa’s Kettle Corn Company
|201 Old 7th North Street
|Salina
|4/18/2022
|Inspection
|Magnarelli Comm. Ctr. @ McChesney
|2308 Grant Boulevard
|Syracuse
|4/22/2022
|Inspection
|Marcellus Lanes
|4325 Slate Hill Road
|Marcellus
|4/22/2022
|Inspection
|Marcellus Volunteer Fire Department
|4242 Slate Hill Road
|Marcellus
|4/22/2022
|Inspection
|McDonalds of Clay
|3869 Route 31
|Clay
|4/18/2022
|Inspection
|Melt
|4165 Sandbar Lane
|Clay
|4/18/2022
|Inspection
|Midstate Youth Hockey Association
|5575 Meltzer Court
|Cicero
|4/21/2022
|Inspection
|Moe’s Southwest Grill
|5663 East Circle Drive
|Cicero
|4/19/2022
|Inspection
|Onativia United Methodist Church
|6257 Dodge Road
|Lafayette
|4/20/2022
|Inspection
|PEACE Sr Nutr @ Canton Woods Senior
|76 Canton Street
|Van Buren
|4/20/2022
|Inspection
|Pine Grove Country Club Restaurant
|4050 Milton Avenue
|Camillus
|4/22/2022
|Inspection
|Seneca Knolls Diner
|7249 State Fair Boulevard
|Van Buren
|4/21/2022
|Inspection
|Skippy’s Ice Cream Truck #5
|210 Terminal Road
|Salina
|4/18/2022
|Inspection
|Skippy’s Ice Cream Truck #6
|210 West Terminal Road
|Salina
|4/18/2022
|Inspection
|Skippy’s Ice Cream Truck #8
|210 Terminal Road
|Salina
|4/18/2022
|Inspection
|Skippy’s Soft Serve Truck #1
|210 Terminal Road West
|Salina
|4/18/2022
|Inspection
|Skippy’s Soft Serve Truck #2
|210 West Terminal Road
|Salina
|4/18/2022
|Inspection
|Smoke Inc. BBQ
|6720 Townline Road
|Dewitt
|4/18/2022
|Inspection
|St. Cecilia Church
|1001 Woods Road
|Geddes
|4/20/2022
|Inspection
|St. Mark the Evangelist Episcopal Ch
|1612 West Genesee Street
|Syracuse
|4/22/2022
|Inspection
|Starbucks Coffee Company #7583
|7567 Oswego Road
|Clay
|4/20/2022
|Inspection
|Strong Hearts Cafe
|900 East Fayette Street
|Syracuse
|4/22/2022
|Inspection
|Subway
|720 University Avenue
|Syracuse
|4/20/2022
|Inspection
|Tommy’s Bar and Grill
|625 Wolf Street
|Syracuse
|4/18/2022
|Inspection
|Toss ‘n’ Fire Mobile Unit #1
|9388 Woodlawn Drive
|Cicero
|4/19/2022
|Inspection
|Trailhead Cafe
|1 Forestry Drive
|Syracuse
|4/21/2022
|Inspection
|Tully’s Good Times
|3355 West Genesee Street
|Camillus
|4/19/2022
|Inspection
|Victoria Restaurant (The)
|1701 East Fayette Street
|Syracuse
|4/22/2022
|Inspection
|Wendy’s
|7925 Oswego Road
|Clay
|4/20/2022
|Inspection