SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of Aug. 6 through Aug. 12.

Two food services failed their inspections, and three restaurants received an unsatisfactory inspection:

Failures:

Cafe Kubal – 3911 Brewerton Road, Syracuse

– 3911 Brewerton Road, Syracuse China Pavillion – 2318 West Genesee Street, Unit 5, Syracuse

Unsatisfactory:

Burger King – 5697 State Route 80, Tully, NY

– 5697 State Route 80, Tully, NY Little Caesars – 4018 South Salina Street, Syracuse

– 4018 South Salina Street, Syracuse Pies Guys Pizzeria of Eastwood – 3106 James Street, Syracuse

Read to see how each establishment failed or received an unsatisfactory inspection in detail below.

Cafe Kubal in Syracuse

Cafe Kubal had 11 violations, two in critical condition.

Critical violation: Foods not protected from contamination by other sources

The inspector found the dish drainer at the prep sink was set up under the hand soap dispenser. This was corrected and the dish drainer was removed.

Critical violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods.

The inspector found an insulated 1/3 pitcher of half-and-half used for coffee stored in the customer self-serve area was measured at 55 degrees Fahrenheit for an undetermined amount of time. This was corrected and the product was voluntarily discarded.

Food not protected in general: The inspector found a case containing packaged company paper cups stored on the floor in the rear storage area.

Poor sanitary design, construction, and installation of equipment and utensils: The inspector noted the poly cutting board on the sandwich cooler had notable staining.

Improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector noted that there was mildew on the ice slide inside the ice machine and the panini press also had accumulated carbon deposits. The inspector also found an insulated bin with standing-room temperature water at the self-serve area. This was corrected and the water was drained.

This violation was found three times.

Improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector noted that some of the lower cabinet bottom shelving at the front service aisle wasn’t clean.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls: The inspector noted the hand wash sink in the rear kitchen prep area had a slow drain, which the inspector said was likely from foods being discarded there.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector noted that the floor in the walk-in freezer and the floor under the rack in the walk-in cooler weren’t clean and had food soil/spilled items on them. The wall behind the prep sink in the service aisle also wasn’t clean and had food soil/splatter on it. This was corrected.

This violation was found two times.

China Pavillion

China Pavillion had 20 violations, three in critical condition.

Critical violation: Foods adulterated or received from unapproved sources

The inspector noted that the floor in the walk-in freezer and the floor under the rack in the walk-in cooler weren’t clean and had food soil/spilled items. The wall behind the prep sink in the service aisle also wasn’t clean and had food soil/splatter. This was corrected.

This violation was found two times.

Critical violation: Foods not protected from contamination by other sources

The inspector found three spray bottles containing chemical solutions that weren’t labeled in the facility. This was corrected and the bottles were labeled.

Food not protected in general: The inspector found a box of bottled beverages stored on the floor in the back of the storage area and various meats were stored in the walk-in freezer lacking a proper cover.

This violation was found two times.

Food not protected in general: The inspector found two scoops were stored in unsanitary water, stagnant and 81 degrees Fahrenheit, by the rice cookers. Various scoops were also stored in the dry food product, which had handles in contact with food product.

This violation was found two times.

Food not protected in general: The inspector noted various pans, containers, and cookware had mouse droppings present because of improper storage.

Food not protected in general: The inspector found a single service container that lacked a handle was used as a scoop and stored directly in dry food products. Several boxes of to-go containers were also stored directly on the floor in the back storage area and single service bags and to-go boxes were noted with cockroaches. This was corrected and the items were discarded.

This violation was found three times.

Poor sanitary design, construction, installation of equipment and utensils: The inspector found a plastic jug was cut and constructed into a crude scoop, which is not an acceptable food contact surface.

Poor sanitary design, construction, installation of equipment and utensils: The inspector noted the shelving at the end of the cook line was lined with cardboard which is not a smooth and easily cleanable surface.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found wiping clothes on the preparation table and not stored in a sanitizing solution between uses.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector noted the exterior of the cook line equipment wasn’t clean. Upper and lower preparation shelving throughout the facility also had mouse droppings and wasn’t clean.

This violation was found two times.

Inadequate insect/rodent control: The inspector found cockroaches in the kitchen, hallways, and bathroom facilities with high concentrations on glue traps in the kitchen and behind the preparation top cooler at the cook line. Mouse droppings were also noted throughout the facility and a mouse was found on a glue trap near the walk-in cooler.

This violation was found two times.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector noted the floors in the back storage area weren’t clean.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector noted the ventilation hood at the cook line had grease accumulation and wasn’t clean.

Burger King in Tully

Burger King had six violations, none in critical condition.

Improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector noted the soda machine next to the take-out window was not self-washing and rinsing properly. The machine was taken out of service until it can be serviced again.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls: The inspector noted the sinks in the men’s room weren’t draining properly.

Improper garbage and rubbish disposal: The inspector noted there was rubbish and trash scattered on the ground around the fenced trash area.

Inadequate insect/rodent control: The inspector noted there were flies present in the facility.

Inadequate insect/rodent control: The inspector noted the rear door left was open and flies were present in the facility.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector noted the floors in the walk-in cooler and walk-in freezer weren’t clean.

Little Caesars in Syracuse

Little Caesars had nine violations, none in critical condition.

Poor hygiene and activities of food workers: The inspector noted an employee was missing proper hair restraints.

Improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector noted the shelving in the walk-in cooler wasn’t clean.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls: The inspector noted paper towels were missing from a dispenser in the employee restroom.

Inadequate insect/rodent control: The inspector noted there were flies present in the facility.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector noted ceiling tiles were missing in the facility.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector noted the roof was leaking through the ceiling onto the floor in the kitchen. The rubber baseboard throughout the kitchen was also in poor repair and lights in the kitchen weren’t shielded. The air conditioning pipe also wasn’t shielded and insulation was exposed in the ceiling.

This violation was found four times.

Pies Guys Pizzeria of Eastwood

Pies Guys Pizzeria of Eastwood had seven violations, none in critical condition.

Improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector noted the exterior of the equipment and fan guards in the reach-in coolers weren’t clean.

This violation was found two times.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls: The inspector noted the drain on the hand sink was not connected and was unusable.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls: The inspector noted the hand sink was not accessible and the trash can was stored in front of it.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector noted the walls throughout the facility weren’t clean, especially the floors under and around equipment.

This violation was found two times.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector noted the hood filters above the cook line had heavy grease accumulation.

Many locations passed their inspections between Aug. 6 and Aug. 12.

You can see the entire list below.

Courtesy of the Onondaga County Health Department.