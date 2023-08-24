SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of Aug. 6 through Aug. 12.
Two food services failed their inspections, and three restaurants received an unsatisfactory inspection:
Failures:
- Cafe Kubal – 3911 Brewerton Road, Syracuse
- China Pavillion – 2318 West Genesee Street, Unit 5, Syracuse
Unsatisfactory:
- Burger King – 5697 State Route 80, Tully, NY
- Little Caesars – 4018 South Salina Street, Syracuse
- Pies Guys Pizzeria of Eastwood – 3106 James Street, Syracuse
Read to see how each establishment failed or received an unsatisfactory inspection in detail below.
Cafe Kubal in Syracuse
Cafe Kubal had 11 violations, two in critical condition.
Critical violation: Foods not protected from contamination by other sources
The inspector found the dish drainer at the prep sink was set up under the hand soap dispenser. This was corrected and the dish drainer was removed.
Critical violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods.
The inspector found an insulated 1/3 pitcher of half-and-half used for coffee stored in the customer self-serve area was measured at 55 degrees Fahrenheit for an undetermined amount of time. This was corrected and the product was voluntarily discarded.
Food not protected in general: The inspector found a case containing packaged company paper cups stored on the floor in the rear storage area.
Poor sanitary design, construction, and installation of equipment and utensils: The inspector noted the poly cutting board on the sandwich cooler had notable staining.
Improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector noted that there was mildew on the ice slide inside the ice machine and the panini press also had accumulated carbon deposits. The inspector also found an insulated bin with standing-room temperature water at the self-serve area. This was corrected and the water was drained.
This violation was found three times.
Improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector noted that some of the lower cabinet bottom shelving at the front service aisle wasn’t clean.
Improper sanitary facilities and controls: The inspector noted the hand wash sink in the rear kitchen prep area had a slow drain, which the inspector said was likely from foods being discarded there.
Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector noted that the floor in the walk-in freezer and the floor under the rack in the walk-in cooler weren’t clean and had food soil/spilled items on them. The wall behind the prep sink in the service aisle also wasn’t clean and had food soil/splatter on it. This was corrected.
This violation was found two times.
China Pavillion
China Pavillion had 20 violations, three in critical condition.
Critical violation: Foods adulterated or received from unapproved sources
The inspector noted that the floor in the walk-in freezer and the floor under the rack in the walk-in cooler weren’t clean and had food soil/spilled items. The wall behind the prep sink in the service aisle also wasn’t clean and had food soil/splatter. This was corrected.
This violation was found two times.
Critical violation: Foods not protected from contamination by other sources
The inspector found three spray bottles containing chemical solutions that weren’t labeled in the facility. This was corrected and the bottles were labeled.
Food not protected in general: The inspector found a box of bottled beverages stored on the floor in the back of the storage area and various meats were stored in the walk-in freezer lacking a proper cover.
This violation was found two times.
Food not protected in general: The inspector found two scoops were stored in unsanitary water, stagnant and 81 degrees Fahrenheit, by the rice cookers. Various scoops were also stored in the dry food product, which had handles in contact with food product.
This violation was found two times.
Food not protected in general: The inspector noted various pans, containers, and cookware had mouse droppings present because of improper storage.
Food not protected in general: The inspector found a single service container that lacked a handle was used as a scoop and stored directly in dry food products. Several boxes of to-go containers were also stored directly on the floor in the back storage area and single service bags and to-go boxes were noted with cockroaches. This was corrected and the items were discarded.
This violation was found three times.
Poor sanitary design, construction, installation of equipment and utensils: The inspector found a plastic jug was cut and constructed into a crude scoop, which is not an acceptable food contact surface.
Poor sanitary design, construction, installation of equipment and utensils: The inspector noted the shelving at the end of the cook line was lined with cardboard which is not a smooth and easily cleanable surface.
Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found wiping clothes on the preparation table and not stored in a sanitizing solution between uses.
Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector noted the exterior of the cook line equipment wasn’t clean. Upper and lower preparation shelving throughout the facility also had mouse droppings and wasn’t clean.
This violation was found two times.
Inadequate insect/rodent control: The inspector found cockroaches in the kitchen, hallways, and bathroom facilities with high concentrations on glue traps in the kitchen and behind the preparation top cooler at the cook line. Mouse droppings were also noted throughout the facility and a mouse was found on a glue trap near the walk-in cooler.
This violation was found two times.
Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector noted the floors in the back storage area weren’t clean.
Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector noted the ventilation hood at the cook line had grease accumulation and wasn’t clean.
Burger King in Tully
Burger King had six violations, none in critical condition.
Improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector noted the soda machine next to the take-out window was not self-washing and rinsing properly. The machine was taken out of service until it can be serviced again.
Improper sanitary facilities and controls: The inspector noted the sinks in the men’s room weren’t draining properly.
Improper garbage and rubbish disposal: The inspector noted there was rubbish and trash scattered on the ground around the fenced trash area.
Inadequate insect/rodent control: The inspector noted there were flies present in the facility.
Inadequate insect/rodent control: The inspector noted the rear door left was open and flies were present in the facility.
Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector noted the floors in the walk-in cooler and walk-in freezer weren’t clean.
Little Caesars in Syracuse
Little Caesars had nine violations, none in critical condition.
Poor hygiene and activities of food workers: The inspector noted an employee was missing proper hair restraints.
Improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector noted the shelving in the walk-in cooler wasn’t clean.
Improper sanitary facilities and controls: The inspector noted paper towels were missing from a dispenser in the employee restroom.
Inadequate insect/rodent control: The inspector noted there were flies present in the facility.
Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector noted ceiling tiles were missing in the facility.
Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector noted the roof was leaking through the ceiling onto the floor in the kitchen. The rubber baseboard throughout the kitchen was also in poor repair and lights in the kitchen weren’t shielded. The air conditioning pipe also wasn’t shielded and insulation was exposed in the ceiling.
This violation was found four times.
Pies Guys Pizzeria of Eastwood
Pies Guys Pizzeria of Eastwood had seven violations, none in critical condition.
Improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector noted the exterior of the equipment and fan guards in the reach-in coolers weren’t clean.
This violation was found two times.
Improper sanitary facilities and controls: The inspector noted the drain on the hand sink was not connected and was unusable.
Improper sanitary facilities and controls: The inspector noted the hand sink was not accessible and the trash can was stored in front of it.
Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector noted the walls throughout the facility weren’t clean, especially the floors under and around equipment.
This violation was found two times.
Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector noted the hood filters above the cook line had heavy grease accumulation.
Many locations passed their inspections between Aug. 6 and Aug. 12.
You can see the entire list below.
|Bada Bing
|234 Wolf Street
|Syracuse
|8/11/2023
|Baga Bowls
|210 West Genesee Street
|Syracuse
|8/11/2023
|Best Western Syracuse Downtown Hotel
|416 South Clinton Street
|Syracuse
|8/10/2023
|Brad’s Extra Innings
|200 Highland Avenue
|Dewitt
|8/8/2023
|Brick House Billiards
|3707 Brewerton Road
|Salina
|8/10/2023
|Burger King
|3414 Erie Boulevard East
|Dewitt
|8/9/2023
|Cafe 119
|119 East Seneca Street
|Manlius
|8/9/2023
|Chipotle Mexican Grill #1432
|3496 Erie Boulevard East
|Syracuse
|8/7/2023
|Creative Environment Day Camp
|531 East Genesee Street
|Manlius
|8/10/2023
|Curry Culinary Center
|1801 Erie Boulevard East
|Syracuse
|8/11/2023
|Diamond Catering at the Mill
|4221 Fay Road
|Onondaga
|8/8/2023
|Domino’s Pizza
|329 Nottingham Road
|Dewitt
|8/8/2023
|Domino’s Pizza
|7787 Oswego Road
|Clay
|8/9/2023
|Dorians Gourmet Deli & Pizza
|534 Westcott Street
|Syracuse
|8/10/2023
|Eastwood Baptist Church
|3212 James Street
|Syracuse
|8/11/2023
|Eurest Dining Serv @ Helio Health Sy
|847 James Street
|Syracuse
|8/11/2023
|Fabius Fire Department
|7825 Main Street
|Fabius
|8/11/2023
|Finger Lakes Coffee Roasters
|9561 Destiny USA Drive
|Syracuse
|8/8/2023
|Funk ‘n Waffles Mobile Unit
|307 South Clinton Street
|Syracuse
|8/9/2023
|Grace Episcopal Church Syracuse
|819 Madison Street
|Syracuse
|8/11/2023
|Heids of Liverpool Mobile Unit
|305 Oswego Street
|Salina
|8/11/2023
|Highland Grill
|208 Highland Avenue
|Dewitt
|8/8/2023
|Kentucky Fried Chicken
|3406 Erie Boulevard East
|Dewitt
|8/9/2023
|Lafayette Alliance Church
|Route 20
|Lafayette
|8/9/2023
|Lamont Tavern
|108 Lamont Avenue
|Geddes
|8/11/2023
|Le Melange
|309 West Fayette Street
|Syracuse
|8/10/2023
|Liehs & Steigerwald Mobile Unit
|1857 Grant Boulevard
|Syracuse
|8/11/2023
|Luv Handlz
|2500 James Street
|Syracuse
|8/11/2023
|Mamma Hai
|484 South Salina Street
|Syracuse
|8/10/2023
|Manlius Senior Centre
|1 Arkie Albanese Avenue
|Manlius
|8/7/2023
|Manlius Village Center
|1 Arkie Albanese Avenue
|Manlius
|8/7/2023
|Mediterranean Combo
|149 Marshall Street
|Syracuse
|8/8/2023
|Muzzi’s D’Italia Ice
|2675 West Brutus Street
|Onondaga County
|8/9/2023
|Nav’s Popcorn
|2533 James Street
|Syracuse
|8/11/2023
|New China Chen
|6197 State Route 31
|Cicero
|8/9/2023
|No. 1 Kitchen
|317 Nottingham Road
|Dewitt
|8/8/2023
|Nutrition Wave
|6197 State Route 31
|Cicero
|8/9/2023
|Olive Garden Restaurant #1422
|3343 Erie Boulevard East
|Dewitt
|8/9/2023
|Onondaga Senior Center
|4834 Velasko Road
|Onondaga
|8/7/2023
|PEACE Sr Nutr @ Brighton Towers
|821-833 East Brighton Avenue
|Syracuse
|8/9/2023
|PEACE Sr Nutr @ Onondaga Senior Cent
|4834 Velasko Road
|Onondaga
|8/7/2023
|Pies Guys Pub & Grub (The)
|4744 Onondaga Boulevard
|Geddes
|8/11/2023
|Playland Amusements Mobile Unit #1
|138 Garrow Street Extension
|Onondaga County
|8/11/2023
|Playland Amusements Mobile Unit #2
|138 Garrow Street Extension
|Onondaga County
|8/11/2023
|Playland Amusements Mobile Unit #3
|138 Garrow Street Extension
|Onondaga County
|8/11/2023
|Playland Amusements Mobile Unit #4
|138 Garrow Street Extension
|Onondaga County
|8/11/2023
|Playland Amusements Mobile Unit #5
|138 Garrow Street Extension
|Onondaga County
|8/11/2023
|Ponchito’s Taqueria
|3800 New Court Avenue
|Syracuse
|8/7/2023
|Road to Emmaus Ministry of Syracuse
|127 East Glen Avenue
|Syracuse
|8/10/2023
|Royal Indian Grill
|147 Marshall Street
|Syracuse
|8/10/2023
|Sacred Heart Basilica
|927 Park Avenue
|Syracuse
|8/8/2023
|Salt City Sweet Spot
|5398 Guy Young Road
|Cicero
|8/9/2023
|San Remo Pizza
|7575 Buckley Road
|Clay
|8/8/2023
|Solvay Tigers Little League- Woods
|Woods Road Park
|Geddes
|8/11/2023
|St. Leo’s Catholic Church Hall
|10 Onondaga Street
|Tully
|8/11/2023
|Subway
|117 Lawrence Road East
|Salina
|8/10/2023
|Subway Sandwiches & Salads 20596
|131 Alliance Bank Parkway
|Syracuse
|8/10/2023
|Sweet Treats
|305 Oswego Street
|Salina
|8/11/2023
|Syracuse Halal Gyro M.U.
|477 Westcott Street
|Onondaga County
|8/10/2023
|Syracuse Pavilion
|701 Erie Boulevard East
|Syracuse
|8/7/2023
|Syracuse Reformed Presbyterian Church
|2517 South Salina Street
|Syracuse
|8/10/2023
|Town of Van Buren Parks
|7350 Canton Street
|Van Buren
|8/9/2023
|Tully Area Historical Society
|22-24 State Street
|Tully
|8/8/2023
|Village of Manlius Fire Department
|4200 Cazenovia Road
|Manlius
|8/8/2023