SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of March 26 through April 1.

Two food services failed their inspections:

Tully’s Good Times, 520 Towne Drive, Fayetteville

Oishi Fusion, 701 South Crouse Avenue, 2nd Fl, Syracuse

Read to see how each establishment failed in detail below.

Tully’s Good Times in Fayetteville

Tully’s Good Times in Fayetteville had two violations, both in critical condition.

Critical violation: Foods not protected from contamination by other sources

The inspector found the sanitizing bucket stored on the self next to single service take-out containers. This was corrected and the bucket was moved. The inspector also found two spray bottles of chemicals stored hanging on the rack next to and above the bag and box soda. This was also corrected and the spray bottles were moved.

Critical violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods.

The inspector found four bowls of chicken wing dip, five bowls of crab dip, one large container of pico, one large container of diced tomatoes and four containers of chicken egg rolls were all between 50-60 degrees Fahrenheit in the prep cooler at the end of the cookline. The employee stated that temperatures were at or below 45 degrees Fahrenheit at 10:30 a.m. in the morning and noted that the circuit was tripped at about 1:45 p.m. According to the inspector, the items were in the cooler for an undetermined amount of time. This was corrected and the products were thrown out.

Oishi Fusion

Oishi Fusion had 19 violations, 4 in critical condition.

Critical violation: Foods not protected from contamination, Temperatures not measured. (This violation was found two times)

The inspector found raw fish and proteins stored above ready-to-eat vegetables (bok choy) in the walk-in refrigerator. This was corrected and the operator rearranged the walk-in cooler, providing education on what goes where. At the sushi station, raw fish products were also stored above avocados. This was corrected and all ready-to-eat foods were removed from the cooler.

Critical violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods.

The inspector found several foods were improperly stored in the cook line flip-top cooler so the temperature was not maintained below 45 degrees Fahrenheit for an undetermined amount of time. The foods were wrapped in paper towels and stored in heavy plastic containers inside of metal pans in the console. This was corrected and approximately 0.5 lbs of cooked pork, and 4 oz of sarimi stick were voluntarily discarded. Education was provided and food safety literature was provided in the operator’s primary language.

Critical violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods.

The inspector found approximately 3 lbs of cooked chicken breast at 79-85 degrees Fahrenheit in the fry baskets, and ready for plating. The final cooking time was unable to be determined. This was corrected and 3 lbs of cooked chicken breast were voluntarily discarded. Education was provided

Food not protected in general: The inspector found in the rear storage space, bulk storage of dry products was stored uncovered. They also found inside the walk-in refrigeration there was bulk storage of chicken in nonfood grade plastic, and grocery bags were used to store food in refrigeration units, not food-grade plastic bags. In the rear prep space and rear dry storage, fly strips were also present and could contaminate nearby equipment and packaging.

Food not protected in general: The inspector found near the hot holding crocks, spoons for rice and soup were in standing water

Poor hygiene and activities of food workers: The inspector found in the rear prep space, an employee was rolling shrimp while their hair was uncovered and they also found an employee eating next to the cook-line.

Poor sanitary design, construction, installation of equipment and utensils: The inspector found cutting boards in poor repair at the cook line with deep scarring and stains.

Poor sanitary design, construction, installation of equipment and utensils: The inspector found multiple wire shelves in the refrigeration and dry storage with corrosion. There was also gasket material to the glass door refrigerator and the chest freezer was in poor repair, damaged and torn.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found there were no sanitation buckets in place near the food preparation surfaces at the time of inspection.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found the cook line equipment had greasy residues. They also notified the door tracks of refrigeration with crumbs and food debris. The flip-top cooler surfaces also had greasy residues and food debris. The shelving in the walk-in refrigeration also had residues and debris.

Inadequate insect and rodent control: The inspector found Black Flag flying insect spray in the chemical storage area.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector noted the floors throughout the facility had debris and residues.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector found the hood vent over the cook line with greasy residues on filters and surfaces.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector found the bed roll, mattress and pillow stored under the front counter near the sushi preparation area.

