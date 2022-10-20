SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of October 2 to October 8.

Two food services failed their inspections:

Burger King Restaurant, 4035 Route 31, Liverpool

Rosalie’s Cucina, 841 West Genesee Street, Skaneateles

Read to see how each establishment failed in detail below.

Burger King

Burger King had 10 violations, none in critical condition.

Improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils. This violation was found four times: The inspector found outside surfaces of the dessert station equipment not clean, the cabinet under dining room soda fountain not clean on the inside or outside, the outside of hot holding stations in kitchen not clean, and the outside surfaces of deep fryers not clean.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls. This violation was found two times: The inspector found floor drains throughout kitchen not maintained well and not clean in general. Also, the three bay sink was found leaking into a bucket under pipes.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls: The inspector found sinks in both the men’s and women’s bathrooms were draining slowly.

Inadequate insect/rodent control: The inspector found small black flies by bathrooms, drains, by garbage in dining room, and in back kitchen by soda boxes. The inspector says there wasn’t a large enough number of flies to be an infestation.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector found floors and wall areas around soda boxes around dessert station not clean.

Rosalie’s

Rosalie’s Cucina had three violations, one being in critical condition.

Critical violation: Foods not protected from contamination by workers.

The inspector saw an employee touching orzo pasta while preparing a dish without wearing gloves. This was corrected and the pasta was thrown out.

Poor hygiene and activities of food workers: The inspector found employee drinks on food prep counter. This was corrected and drinks were removed.

Inadequate insect/rodent control: The inspector found fruit flies throughout the facility.

Many locations passed their inspections between October 2 and October 8, 2022. You can see the entire list below.