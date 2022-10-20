SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of October 2 to October 8.

Two food services failed their inspections:

  • Burger King Restaurant, 4035 Route 31, Liverpool
  • Rosalie’s Cucina, 841 West Genesee Street, Skaneateles

Read to see how each establishment failed in detail below.

Burger King

Burger King had 10 violations, none in critical condition.

Improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils. This violation was found four times: The inspector found outside surfaces of the dessert station equipment not clean, the cabinet under dining room soda fountain not clean on the inside or outside, the outside of hot holding stations in kitchen not clean, and the outside surfaces of deep fryers not clean.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls. This violation was found two times: The inspector found floor drains throughout kitchen not maintained well and not clean in general. Also, the three bay sink was found leaking into a bucket under pipes.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls: The inspector found sinks in both the men’s and women’s bathrooms were draining slowly.

Inadequate insect/rodent control: The inspector found small black flies by bathrooms, drains, by garbage in dining room, and in back kitchen by soda boxes. The inspector says there wasn’t a large enough number of flies to be an infestation.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector found floors and wall areas around soda boxes around dessert station not clean.

Rosalie’s

Rosalie’s Cucina had three violations, one being in critical condition.

Critical violation: Foods not protected from contamination by workers.

  1. The inspector saw an employee touching orzo pasta while preparing a dish without wearing gloves. This was corrected and the pasta was thrown out.

Poor hygiene and activities of food workers: The inspector found employee drinks on food prep counter. This was corrected and drinks were removed.

Inadequate insect/rodent control: The inspector found fruit flies throughout the facility.

Many locations passed their inspections between October 2 and October 8, 2022. You can see the entire list below.

1911 Tavern at Beak and Skiff2708 Route 80Lafayette10/3/22
Aloha Krab4 Destiny USA Drive, Space B110Syracuse10/5/22
American Legion Post #2393808 Jordan Street RoadSkaneateles10/5/22
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar3975 State Route 31Clay10/4/22
Asian Palace1623-29 East Fayette StreetSyracuse10/6/22
Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards Cafe/B2708 Route 80Lafayette10/3/22
Beaumont Golf & Country Club9113 Brewerton RoadCicero10/4/22
Burger King Restaurant #304104-106 Fayette StreetManlius10/3/22
Cafe @ Moon1 Forestry DriveGeddes10/4/22
Champ’s Pizzeria & Fish Fry1711 West Genesee StreetSyracuse10/5/22
Cinnabon/Carvel9090 Destiny USA DriveSyracuse10/6/22
Clay Oven8417 Oswego RoadClay10/4/22
Clover’s22 Jordan StreetSkaneateles10/5/22
Distillery Restaurant (The)3112 Erie Boulevard EastDewitt10/5/22
Dolphin Den II1419 Salt Springs RoadDewitt10/3/22
Dunkin Donuts34 East Genesee StreetLysander10/7/22
Esta Operating CorporationEastwood RoadCicero10/2/22
Fish Cove1802 Teall AvenueSalina10/5/22
Hampton Inn3948 State Route 31Clay10/5/22
Inn of the Seasons (The)4311 West Seneca TurnpikeOnondaga10/7/22
J.P. Mulligan’s Restaurant202 West Genesee StreetManlius10/4/22
JiangHu Cafe725 East Fayette StreetSyracuse10/6/22
Jimmy Buffetts Margaritaville1 Destiny USA Drive, L323Syracuse10/5/22
Justin’s Food Cart Commissary5980 Butternut DriveDewitt10/5/22
Kim’s Family Diner8319 Brewerton RoadCicero10/7/22
Lakehouse Pub6 West Genesee StreetSkaneateles10/5/22
LeMoyne College Dining Hall1419 Salt Springs RoadDewitt10/3/22
Listening Room at 443 (The)443 Burnet AvenueSyracuse10/4/22
Longhorn Steakhouse #55163968 State Route 31Clay10/3/22
McDonald’s of Clay3869 Route 31Clay10/7/22
Mr. Pizza and Wings309 Pond StreetSyracuse10/3/22
Nutrition Fix8395 Oswego RoadClay10/7/22
Nutrition Lane12 West Genesee StreetLysander10/4/22
Nutrition Wave6197 State Route 31Cicero10/4/22
Panera Bread #7953815 State Route 31Clay10/7/22
PEACE, Inc. Senior Nutrition @ John823 State Fair BoulevardGeddes10/3/22
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen7980 Brewerton RoadCicero10/6/22
Recess Commissary114 Boss RoadDewitt10/7/22
Rosalie’s Food Truck841 West Genesee StreetSkaneateles10/5/22
Salt Restaurant & Bar1060 East Genesee StreetSyracuse10/4/22
Shop City China House166 Swansea DriveSalina10/5/22
Skaneateles High School Concessions45 East Elizabeth StreetSkaneateles10/5/22
Skaneateles Youth Football Concessions45 East Elizabeth StreetSkaneateles10/5/22
Smokey Bones Bar & Fire Grill #75834036 State Route 31Clay10/3/22
Syracuse Stage820 East Genesee StreetSyracuse10/6/22
Taco Bell #41903179 Erie Boulevard EastDewitt10/5/22
Tasty Chengdu Cafe1113 East Fayette StreetSyracuse10/3/22
Trailhead Cafe1 Forestry DriveGeddes10/4/22
Twin Trees104 Highbridge StreetManlius10/6/22
XO Taco Mobile Unit713 East Fayette StreetSyracuse10/5/22