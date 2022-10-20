SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of October 2 to October 8.
Two food services failed their inspections:
- Burger King Restaurant, 4035 Route 31, Liverpool
- Rosalie’s Cucina, 841 West Genesee Street, Skaneateles
Read to see how each establishment failed in detail below.
Burger King
Burger King had 10 violations, none in critical condition.
Improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils. This violation was found four times: The inspector found outside surfaces of the dessert station equipment not clean, the cabinet under dining room soda fountain not clean on the inside or outside, the outside of hot holding stations in kitchen not clean, and the outside surfaces of deep fryers not clean.
Improper sanitary facilities and controls. This violation was found two times: The inspector found floor drains throughout kitchen not maintained well and not clean in general. Also, the three bay sink was found leaking into a bucket under pipes.
Improper sanitary facilities and controls: The inspector found sinks in both the men’s and women’s bathrooms were draining slowly.
Inadequate insect/rodent control: The inspector found small black flies by bathrooms, drains, by garbage in dining room, and in back kitchen by soda boxes. The inspector says there wasn’t a large enough number of flies to be an infestation.
Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector found floors and wall areas around soda boxes around dessert station not clean.
Rosalie’s
Rosalie’s Cucina had three violations, one being in critical condition.
Critical violation: Foods not protected from contamination by workers.
- The inspector saw an employee touching orzo pasta while preparing a dish without wearing gloves. This was corrected and the pasta was thrown out.
Poor hygiene and activities of food workers: The inspector found employee drinks on food prep counter. This was corrected and drinks were removed.
Inadequate insect/rodent control: The inspector found fruit flies throughout the facility.
Many locations passed their inspections between October 2 and October 8, 2022. You can see the entire list below.
|1911 Tavern at Beak and Skiff
|2708 Route 80
|Lafayette
|10/3/22
|Aloha Krab
|4 Destiny USA Drive, Space B110
|Syracuse
|10/5/22
|American Legion Post #239
|3808 Jordan Street Road
|Skaneateles
|10/5/22
|Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar
|3975 State Route 31
|Clay
|10/4/22
|Asian Palace
|1623-29 East Fayette Street
|Syracuse
|10/6/22
|Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards Cafe/B
|2708 Route 80
|Lafayette
|10/3/22
|Beaumont Golf & Country Club
|9113 Brewerton Road
|Cicero
|10/4/22
|Burger King Restaurant #304
|104-106 Fayette Street
|Manlius
|10/3/22
|Cafe @ Moon
|1 Forestry Drive
|Geddes
|10/4/22
|Champ’s Pizzeria & Fish Fry
|1711 West Genesee Street
|Syracuse
|10/5/22
|Cinnabon/Carvel
|9090 Destiny USA Drive
|Syracuse
|10/6/22
|Clay Oven
|8417 Oswego Road
|Clay
|10/4/22
|Clover’s
|22 Jordan Street
|Skaneateles
|10/5/22
|Distillery Restaurant (The)
|3112 Erie Boulevard East
|Dewitt
|10/5/22
|Dolphin Den II
|1419 Salt Springs Road
|Dewitt
|10/3/22
|Dunkin Donuts
|34 East Genesee Street
|Lysander
|10/7/22
|Esta Operating Corporation
|Eastwood Road
|Cicero
|10/2/22
|Fish Cove
|1802 Teall Avenue
|Salina
|10/5/22
|Hampton Inn
|3948 State Route 31
|Clay
|10/5/22
|Inn of the Seasons (The)
|4311 West Seneca Turnpike
|Onondaga
|10/7/22
|J.P. Mulligan’s Restaurant
|202 West Genesee Street
|Manlius
|10/4/22
|JiangHu Cafe
|725 East Fayette Street
|Syracuse
|10/6/22
|Jimmy Buffetts Margaritaville
|1 Destiny USA Drive, L323
|Syracuse
|10/5/22
|Justin’s Food Cart Commissary
|5980 Butternut Drive
|Dewitt
|10/5/22
|Kim’s Family Diner
|8319 Brewerton Road
|Cicero
|10/7/22
|Lakehouse Pub
|6 West Genesee Street
|Skaneateles
|10/5/22
|LeMoyne College Dining Hall
|1419 Salt Springs Road
|Dewitt
|10/3/22
|Listening Room at 443 (The)
|443 Burnet Avenue
|Syracuse
|10/4/22
|Longhorn Steakhouse #5516
|3968 State Route 31
|Clay
|10/3/22
|McDonald’s of Clay
|3869 Route 31
|Clay
|10/7/22
|Mr. Pizza and Wings
|309 Pond Street
|Syracuse
|10/3/22
|Nutrition Fix
|8395 Oswego Road
|Clay
|10/7/22
|Nutrition Lane
|12 West Genesee Street
|Lysander
|10/4/22
|Nutrition Wave
|6197 State Route 31
|Cicero
|10/4/22
|Panera Bread #795
|3815 State Route 31
|Clay
|10/7/22
|PEACE, Inc. Senior Nutrition @ John
|823 State Fair Boulevard
|Geddes
|10/3/22
|Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen
|7980 Brewerton Road
|Cicero
|10/6/22
|Recess Commissary
|114 Boss Road
|Dewitt
|10/7/22
|Rosalie’s Food Truck
|841 West Genesee Street
|Skaneateles
|10/5/22
|Salt Restaurant & Bar
|1060 East Genesee Street
|Syracuse
|10/4/22
|Shop City China House
|166 Swansea Drive
|Salina
|10/5/22
|Skaneateles High School Concessions
|45 East Elizabeth Street
|Skaneateles
|10/5/22
|Skaneateles Youth Football Concessions
|45 East Elizabeth Street
|Skaneateles
|10/5/22
|Smokey Bones Bar & Fire Grill #7583
|4036 State Route 31
|Clay
|10/3/22
|Syracuse Stage
|820 East Genesee Street
|Syracuse
|10/6/22
|Taco Bell #4190
|3179 Erie Boulevard East
|Dewitt
|10/5/22
|Tasty Chengdu Cafe
|1113 East Fayette Street
|Syracuse
|10/3/22
|Trailhead Cafe
|1 Forestry Drive
|Geddes
|10/4/22
|Twin Trees
|104 Highbridge Street
|Manlius
|10/6/22
|XO Taco Mobile Unit
|713 East Fayette Street
|Syracuse
|10/5/22