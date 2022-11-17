SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of October 30 to November 5.

Two food services failed their inspections:

  • Pasquale’s Slice of Italy, 511 East Genesee Street, Fayetteville
  • Pavonne’s Pizza, 122 East Seneca Street, Manlius

Read to see how each establishment failed in detail below.

Pasquale’s Slice of Italy

Pasquale’s Slice of Italy had 6 violations found, two in critical condition.

Critical violation: Foods not protected from contamination by other sources.

The inspector found two spray cans of Hot Shot Ant and Roach under the sink at the front counter that were improperly labeled, stored or used. This was corrected and the cans were removed from premises.

Critical violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods.

The inspector found the dining room cooler which stored produce, eggs and butter was not operating properly to maintain potentially hazardous foods at or below 45 degrees Fahrenheit . A dozen of eggs was noted at 53 degrees Fahrenheit in the cooler for less than two hours. This was corrected and the eggs were moved to another cooler.

Improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils. This violation was found four times: The inspector found several non food contact surfaces of equipment not clean. Those include the exterior of black totes storing pasta, fan guards in sliding door reach-in cooler in kitchen and exterior of some equipment in kitchen all not clean.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities. This violation was found two times: The inspector found some wall areas behind a large mixer and the floor under the cookline was not clean.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector found the hood filters above the cook line were not clean and had heavy build up.

Pavonne’s Pizza

Pavonne’s Pizza had one critical violation found.

Critical violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods.

The inspector found the preparation cooler was not operating properly to maintain potentially hazardous foods at or below 45 degrees Fahrenheit.

Those foods include approximately one pound of deli ham and a half pound of Salami in top of prep cooler at 54 degrees Fahrenheit, approximately 10 pounds of chicken parmesan and 10 pounds of eggplant parmesan in bottom of prep cooler noted at 56 degrees Fahrenheit. This was corrected and all food that had been in the cooler since the morning or longer were voluntarily discarded.

They also found the top of the pizza preparation cooler was not operating properly to maintain potentially hazardous food at or below 45 degrees Fahrenheit.

This includes approximately half a pound of cooked sausage noted at 58 degrees Fahrenheit and four pounds of diced cooked chicken at 52 degrees Fahrenheit. This was corrected and the items were put into the cooler prior to lunch and voluntarily discarded.

Many locations passed their inspections between October 30 and November 5, 2022.

You can see the entire list below.

Across the Hall Cafe258 East Water StreetSyracuse11/2/2022
Alto Cinco524-526 Westcott StreetSyracuse11/4/2022
American Legion Post #1138529 Smokey Hollow RoadLysander10/31/2022
Amore Pizza & More659 Old Liverpool RoadSalina11/3/2022
Arby’s Restaurant #84604401 West Genesee StreetCamillus11/1/2022
Asian Garden7873 Oswego RoadClay11/3/2022
Basil Leaf Ristorante3920 Brewerton RoadClay11/2/2022
Blueberries and Lace Commissary224 North Main StreetClay11/2/2022
Bold Coast Lobster Co. Commissary224 North Main StreetCicero11/2/2022
Chicken Bandit Commissary (The)3914 Brewerton RoadClay10/31/2022
Cicero Senior Center/Community Cente5924 Lathrop DriveCicero11/1/2022
Crumbl Cookie3405 Erie Boulevard EastDewitt11/2/2022
Dann O’s3855 Split Rock RoadOnondaga10/31/2022
Dunkin Donuts3915 South Salina StreetSyracuse11/1/2022
Dunkin Donuts6584 Thompson RoadDewitt11/2/2022
Elbridge Community Church119 East Main StreetElbridge10/31/2022
Elbridge Volunteer Fire Department275 East Main StreetElbridge10/31/2022
Empire Pitas107 Marshall StreetSyracuse11/4/2022
End Zone (The)110 Old Liverpool RoadSalina11/3/2022
Fabius/Pompey Recreation AssociationPO Box 7Fabius11/2/2022
First Baptist Church30 Clinton StreetElbridge10/31/2022
Fish Cove196 Swansea DriveSyracuse11/3/2022
GiGi’s Best3143 Midland AvenueSyracuse11/1/2022
Grotto101 South Main StreetCicero11/1/2022
Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant324 West Water StreetSyracuse11/2/2022
Head Start Program175 Hudson StreetSyracuse11/3/2022
Hotel Skyler601 South Crouse AvenueSyracuse10/31/2022
Hungers for Hope @ 4816841 Collamer RoadDewitt11/3/2022
Hungers for Hope @ Hopkins4989 Hopkins RoadSalina11/3/2022
Immaculate Conception Church- Pompey7386 Academy StreetPompey11/2/2022
Jersey Mike’s Subs3401 Erie Boulevard EastDewitt11/1/2022
Jewish Community Center5655 Thompson RoadDewitt11/1/2022
Jewish Community Center Sr. Nutritio5655 Thompson RoadDewitt11/1/2022
Jimmy John’s103 Marshall StreetSyracuse11/4/2022
KFC/A&W3821 Route 31Clay11/3/2022
Koto Japanese Steak House9331 Destiny USA DriveSyracuse11/1/2022
Little Caesars420 7th North StreetSalina11/3/2022
Mamacitas6059 East Taft RoadCicero11/1/2022
McDonald’s3329 West Genesee StreetGeddes11/1/2022
Nest Tavern (The)6524 State Route 80Fabius10/31/2022
Nibsy’s Pub201 Ulster StreetSyracuse11/2/2022
Panera Bread #11073409 Erie Boulevard EastDewitt11/1/2022
Ponchitos Taqueria/Cantina1022 West Fayette StreetSyracuse11/1/2022
Sahota Indian Palace668 Old Liverpool RoadSalina11/3/2022
Sake Bomb Japanese Steakhouse8081 Brewerton RoadCicero11/2/2022
San Remo Pizza Company, Inc.7575 Buckley Road, Suite 106Clay10/31/2022
Sardo’s Pizzeria and Fish Fry4879 South AvenueOnondaga11/3/2022
Southern Missionary Baptist Church3143 Midland AvenueSyracuse11/1/2022
Springside Farm1850 Route 91Pompey11/2/2022
St. Patrick Church28 North Main StreetElbridge10/31/2022
Starbucks #588833475 Erie Boulevard EastDewitt11/1/2022
Subway 585212244 Downer StreetVan Buren10/31/2022
Suite 218 Bake Shop1428 Burnet AvenueSyracuse11/1/2022
Taco Bell #373842220 Downer Street RoadVan Buren10/31/2022
Taco Bell #46998095 Oswego RoadClay11/3/2022
Tangy Tomato1428 Burnet AvenueSyracuse11/1/2022
Three Lives316 South Clinton StreetSyracuse11/2/2022
Tully’s Good Times520 Towne DriveManlius11/3/2022
Via Napoli Express Commissary224 North Main StreetCicero11/2/2022
Yeti Frozen Yogurt & Cafe558 Westcott StreetSyracuse11/4/2022