SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of October 30 to November 5.

Two food services failed their inspections:

Pasquale’s Slice of Italy, 511 East Genesee Street, Fayetteville

Pavonne’s Pizza, 122 East Seneca Street, Manlius

Read to see how each establishment failed in detail below.

Pasquale’s Slice of Italy

Pasquale’s Slice of Italy had 6 violations found, two in critical condition.

Critical violation: Foods not protected from contamination by other sources.

The inspector found two spray cans of Hot Shot Ant and Roach under the sink at the front counter that were improperly labeled, stored or used. This was corrected and the cans were removed from premises.

Critical violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods.

The inspector found the dining room cooler which stored produce, eggs and butter was not operating properly to maintain potentially hazardous foods at or below 45 degrees Fahrenheit . A dozen of eggs was noted at 53 degrees Fahrenheit in the cooler for less than two hours. This was corrected and the eggs were moved to another cooler.

Improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils. This violation was found four times: The inspector found several non food contact surfaces of equipment not clean. Those include the exterior of black totes storing pasta, fan guards in sliding door reach-in cooler in kitchen and exterior of some equipment in kitchen all not clean.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities. This violation was found two times: The inspector found some wall areas behind a large mixer and the floor under the cookline was not clean.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector found the hood filters above the cook line were not clean and had heavy build up.

Pavonne’s Pizza

Pavonne’s Pizza had one critical violation found.

Critical violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods.

The inspector found the preparation cooler was not operating properly to maintain potentially hazardous foods at or below 45 degrees Fahrenheit.

Those foods include approximately one pound of deli ham and a half pound of Salami in top of prep cooler at 54 degrees Fahrenheit, approximately 10 pounds of chicken parmesan and 10 pounds of eggplant parmesan in bottom of prep cooler noted at 56 degrees Fahrenheit. This was corrected and all food that had been in the cooler since the morning or longer were voluntarily discarded.

They also found the top of the pizza preparation cooler was not operating properly to maintain potentially hazardous food at or below 45 degrees Fahrenheit.

This includes approximately half a pound of cooked sausage noted at 58 degrees Fahrenheit and four pounds of diced cooked chicken at 52 degrees Fahrenheit. This was corrected and the items were put into the cooler prior to lunch and voluntarily discarded.

Many locations passed their inspections between October 30 and November 5, 2022.

You can see the entire list below.