SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of October 30 to November 5.
Two food services failed their inspections:
- Pasquale’s Slice of Italy, 511 East Genesee Street, Fayetteville
- Pavonne’s Pizza, 122 East Seneca Street, Manlius
Read to see how each establishment failed in detail below.
Pasquale’s Slice of Italy
Pasquale’s Slice of Italy had 6 violations found, two in critical condition.
Critical violation: Foods not protected from contamination by other sources.
The inspector found two spray cans of Hot Shot Ant and Roach under the sink at the front counter that were improperly labeled, stored or used. This was corrected and the cans were removed from premises.
Critical violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods.
The inspector found the dining room cooler which stored produce, eggs and butter was not operating properly to maintain potentially hazardous foods at or below 45 degrees Fahrenheit . A dozen of eggs was noted at 53 degrees Fahrenheit in the cooler for less than two hours. This was corrected and the eggs were moved to another cooler.
Improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils. This violation was found four times: The inspector found several non food contact surfaces of equipment not clean. Those include the exterior of black totes storing pasta, fan guards in sliding door reach-in cooler in kitchen and exterior of some equipment in kitchen all not clean.
Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities. This violation was found two times: The inspector found some wall areas behind a large mixer and the floor under the cookline was not clean.
Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector found the hood filters above the cook line were not clean and had heavy build up.
Pavonne’s Pizza
Pavonne’s Pizza had one critical violation found.
Critical violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods.
The inspector found the preparation cooler was not operating properly to maintain potentially hazardous foods at or below 45 degrees Fahrenheit.
Those foods include approximately one pound of deli ham and a half pound of Salami in top of prep cooler at 54 degrees Fahrenheit, approximately 10 pounds of chicken parmesan and 10 pounds of eggplant parmesan in bottom of prep cooler noted at 56 degrees Fahrenheit. This was corrected and all food that had been in the cooler since the morning or longer were voluntarily discarded.
They also found the top of the pizza preparation cooler was not operating properly to maintain potentially hazardous food at or below 45 degrees Fahrenheit.
This includes approximately half a pound of cooked sausage noted at 58 degrees Fahrenheit and four pounds of diced cooked chicken at 52 degrees Fahrenheit. This was corrected and the items were put into the cooler prior to lunch and voluntarily discarded.
Many locations passed their inspections between October 30 and November 5, 2022.
You can see the entire list below.
|Across the Hall Cafe
|258 East Water Street
|Syracuse
|11/2/2022
|Alto Cinco
|524-526 Westcott Street
|Syracuse
|11/4/2022
|American Legion Post #113
|8529 Smokey Hollow Road
|Lysander
|10/31/2022
|Amore Pizza & More
|659 Old Liverpool Road
|Salina
|11/3/2022
|Arby’s Restaurant #8460
|4401 West Genesee Street
|Camillus
|11/1/2022
|Asian Garden
|7873 Oswego Road
|Clay
|11/3/2022
|Basil Leaf Ristorante
|3920 Brewerton Road
|Clay
|11/2/2022
|Blueberries and Lace Commissary
|224 North Main Street
|Clay
|11/2/2022
|Bold Coast Lobster Co. Commissary
|224 North Main Street
|Cicero
|11/2/2022
|Chicken Bandit Commissary (The)
|3914 Brewerton Road
|Clay
|10/31/2022
|Cicero Senior Center/Community Cente
|5924 Lathrop Drive
|Cicero
|11/1/2022
|Crumbl Cookie
|3405 Erie Boulevard East
|Dewitt
|11/2/2022
|Dann O’s
|3855 Split Rock Road
|Onondaga
|10/31/2022
|Dunkin Donuts
|3915 South Salina Street
|Syracuse
|11/1/2022
|Dunkin Donuts
|6584 Thompson Road
|Dewitt
|11/2/2022
|Elbridge Community Church
|119 East Main Street
|Elbridge
|10/31/2022
|Elbridge Volunteer Fire Department
|275 East Main Street
|Elbridge
|10/31/2022
|Empire Pitas
|107 Marshall Street
|Syracuse
|11/4/2022
|End Zone (The)
|110 Old Liverpool Road
|Salina
|11/3/2022
|Fabius/Pompey Recreation Association
|PO Box 7
|Fabius
|11/2/2022
|First Baptist Church
|30 Clinton Street
|Elbridge
|10/31/2022
|Fish Cove
|196 Swansea Drive
|Syracuse
|11/3/2022
|GiGi’s Best
|3143 Midland Avenue
|Syracuse
|11/1/2022
|Grotto
|101 South Main Street
|Cicero
|11/1/2022
|Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant
|324 West Water Street
|Syracuse
|11/2/2022
|Head Start Program
|175 Hudson Street
|Syracuse
|11/3/2022
|Hotel Skyler
|601 South Crouse Avenue
|Syracuse
|10/31/2022
|Hungers for Hope @ 481
|6841 Collamer Road
|Dewitt
|11/3/2022
|Hungers for Hope @ Hopkins
|4989 Hopkins Road
|Salina
|11/3/2022
|Immaculate Conception Church- Pompey
|7386 Academy Street
|Pompey
|11/2/2022
|Jersey Mike’s Subs
|3401 Erie Boulevard East
|Dewitt
|11/1/2022
|Jewish Community Center
|5655 Thompson Road
|Dewitt
|11/1/2022
|Jewish Community Center Sr. Nutritio
|5655 Thompson Road
|Dewitt
|11/1/2022
|Jimmy John’s
|103 Marshall Street
|Syracuse
|11/4/2022
|KFC/A&W
|3821 Route 31
|Clay
|11/3/2022
|Koto Japanese Steak House
|9331 Destiny USA Drive
|Syracuse
|11/1/2022
|Little Caesars
|420 7th North Street
|Salina
|11/3/2022
|Mamacitas
|6059 East Taft Road
|Cicero
|11/1/2022
|McDonald’s
|3329 West Genesee Street
|Geddes
|11/1/2022
|Nest Tavern (The)
|6524 State Route 80
|Fabius
|10/31/2022
|Nibsy’s Pub
|201 Ulster Street
|Syracuse
|11/2/2022
|Panera Bread #1107
|3409 Erie Boulevard East
|Dewitt
|11/1/2022
|Ponchitos Taqueria/Cantina
|1022 West Fayette Street
|Syracuse
|11/1/2022
|Sahota Indian Palace
|668 Old Liverpool Road
|Salina
|11/3/2022
|Sake Bomb Japanese Steakhouse
|8081 Brewerton Road
|Cicero
|11/2/2022
|San Remo Pizza Company, Inc.
|7575 Buckley Road, Suite 106
|Clay
|10/31/2022
|Sardo’s Pizzeria and Fish Fry
|4879 South Avenue
|Onondaga
|11/3/2022
|Southern Missionary Baptist Church
|3143 Midland Avenue
|Syracuse
|11/1/2022
|Springside Farm
|1850 Route 91
|Pompey
|11/2/2022
|St. Patrick Church
|28 North Main Street
|Elbridge
|10/31/2022
|Starbucks #58883
|3475 Erie Boulevard East
|Dewitt
|11/1/2022
|Subway 58521
|2244 Downer Street
|Van Buren
|10/31/2022
|Suite 218 Bake Shop
|1428 Burnet Avenue
|Syracuse
|11/1/2022
|Taco Bell #37384
|2220 Downer Street Road
|Van Buren
|10/31/2022
|Taco Bell #4699
|8095 Oswego Road
|Clay
|11/3/2022
|Tangy Tomato
|1428 Burnet Avenue
|Syracuse
|11/1/2022
|Three Lives
|316 South Clinton Street
|Syracuse
|11/2/2022
|Tully’s Good Times
|520 Towne Drive
|Manlius
|11/3/2022
|Via Napoli Express Commissary
|224 North Main Street
|Cicero
|11/2/2022
|Yeti Frozen Yogurt & Cafe
|558 Westcott Street
|Syracuse
|11/4/2022