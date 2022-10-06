SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of September 18 to 24.
Two food services failed their inspections:
- Don Juan Cafe, West Seneca Turnpike
- Sakana-Ya Sushi Bar Walton Street
Read to see how each establishment failed in detail below.
Don Juan Cafe
Don Juan Cafe had two violations, one being in critical condition.
Critical violation: Food adulterated or received from unapproved sources.
- The inspector found a two-pound case of cilantro and a case of whole tomatoes that were stored in moldy standing water in the bottom of the reach-in cooler. The food was thrown out and corrected during the inspection.
Inadequate insect/rodent control: The inspector found flies in the facility.
Sakana-Ya Sushi Bar
Sakana-Ya Sushi Bar had 11 violations, two being in critical condition.
Critical violation: Food adulterated or received from unapproved sources.
- The inspector found hair along the cook line in a large bowl in ready-to-use batter. The four pounds of batter was thrown out and corrected.
Critical violation: Foods not protected from contamination by other sources.
- The inspector found a container of fruit fly killer under 3 bay sink in the service/bar area. This was corrected and taken out of the facility.
Food not protected in general. This violation was found three times: The inspector found several squeeze bottles with food product in them that didn’t have labels. There were also three plastic containers of different meats stored double-stacked and didn’t have covers and the inspector found direct contact with the bottom of the container stacked directly above. The inspector also found two large containers of oil stored on the ground outside the facility in the dumpster area. Some sushi plates on conveyor belt were not covered. This was corrected.
Food not protected in general. This violation was found two times: The inspector found single service containers that used a scoop and stored directly in dry food product in kitchen. Also, Single service items were found to be stored directly on floor behind sushi counter.
Poor hygiene and activities of food workers. This violation was found two times: The inspector found an employee prepping food who lacked a proper hair restraint in the kitchen and a personal beverage on food prep line in kitchen.
Improper sanitary facilities and controls: The inspector found a hand wash sink in kitchen that didn’t have soap and sufficient paper towels at the time of inspection. This was corrected.
Inadequate insect/rodent control: The inspector found mouse droppings behind sushi counter, on floor behind sushi counter and on counter beneath conveyor.
Many locations passed their inspections between September 18 and 24, 2022. You can see the entire list below.
|Anheuser-Busch Cafeteria Kitchen
|2885 Belgium Road
|Lysander
|9/22/22
|Aurora’s Cafe and Gifts
|231 Northern Lights Plaza
|Salina
|9/23/22
|Bowling Green Lanes
|445 South Main Street
|Clay
|9/19/22
|Bull & Bear Firegrill Catering
|6491 Collamer Road
|Dewitt
|9/23/22
|Cardano’s Pizza & Wings
|2608 Lodi Street
|Syracuse
|9/21/22
|Carvel Dewitt Pushcart
|5351 Carrick Circle
|Dewitt
|9/19/22
|Chengtu
|6430 Kirkville Road
|Dewitt
|9/21/22
|Chi Soul
|2859 South Salina Street
|Syracuse
|9/23/22
|Chick-fil-A
|3974 State Route 31
|Clay
|9/22/22
|Chick-fil-A
|7916 Brewerton Road
|Cicero
|9/21/22
|Chipotle Mexican Grill #1432
|3496 Erie Boulevard East
|Syracuse
|9/23/22
|Church of Christ Soup Kitchen
|1327 West Colvin Street
|Syracuse
|9/20/22
|Cicero North Syracuse Athletic Boost
|6002 State Route 31
|Cicero
|9/23/22
|Clam Bar (The)
|3914 Brewerton Road
|Clay
|9/23/22
|Coppertop Tavern Event House
|3372 Milton Avenue
|Camillus
|9/19/22
|Dark Horse Tavern (The)
|4312 East Genesee Street
|Dewitt
|9/22/22
|Dunbar American Legion Post #1642
|119 Dell Street
|Syracuse
|9/23/22
|Dunkin Donuts
|4 Chevy Drive
|Dewitt
|9/20/22
|Dunkin Donuts
|4744 Buckley Road
|Salina
|9/19/22
|Empire Buffet 98
|3179 Erie Boulevard East
|Dewitt
|9/22/22
|Faith Heritage School
|3740 Midland Avenue
|Syracuse
|9/22/22
|Fayetteville Manlius Rod & Gun Club
|4545 Whetstone Road
|Manlius
|9/20/22
|Fortune Hawaii Zhu
|4324 East Genesee Street
|Dewitt
|9/23/22
|Green Lakes Lanes
|7930 East Genesee Street
|Manlius
|9/22/22
|Happy Star 1
|243 East Main Street
|Elbridge
|9/23/22
|Hearth Management @ Franciscan Villa
|6900 Buckley Road
|Salina
|9/19/22
|Hollow Mobile Unit (The)
|3735 West Seneca Turnpike
|Onondaga
|9/19/22
|Jreck Subs
|8097 Brewerton Road
|Cicero
|9/21/22
|Kevi’s Treats
|819 Madison Street
|Syracuse
|9/21/22
|Lookers
|1400 North Salina Street
|Syracuse
|9/20/22
|Mariam’s Kitchen Catering Services
|435 North Salina Street
|Syracuse
|9/21/22
|Mario’s Bakery
|505 North Main Street
|Cicero
|9/20/22
|Mixing Bowl (The)
|103 Bennett Road
|Camillus
|9/23/22
|New York Almond Company/Bird Song Co
|190 Township Boulevard
|Camillus
|9/22/22
|Nice Biscuit
|2324 Court Street
|Syracuse
|9/23/22
|No. 1 Kitchen
|317 Nottingham Road
|Dewitt
|9/21/22
|No.1 Kitchen NY
|119 West Seneca Street
|Manlius
|9/20/22
|Original Italian Pizza
|315 Fayette Street
|Manlius
|9/22/22
|Panera Bread #1532
|9542 Destiny USA Drive
|Syracuse
|9/19/22
|Pappa Chubb @ The Silverbrook Café
|103 Bennett Road
|Camillus
|9/23/22
|Paulie’s BBQ
|26 Queens Way, Apt 5
|Camillus
|9/22/22
|Pita Dream
|214 Walton Street
|Syracuse
|9/19/22
|Pizza Hut #39668
|7365 Oswego Road
|Clay
|9/22/22
|Pompey Club (The)
|7200 Hamilton Road
|Pompey
|9/21/22
|Pork and Knife
|250 South Clinton Street
|Syracuse
|9/22/22
|Red Chili
|2740 East Erie Boulevard
|Syracuse
|9/22/22
|Rick’s Polar Pops Truck #1
|8805 Bushnell Shores Road
|Onondaga County
|9/21/22
|Rick’s Polar Pops Truck #2
|8805 Bushnell Shores Road
|Onondaga County
|9/22/22
|Ricks Polar Pops Truck #3
|8805 Bushnell Shores Road
|Cicero
|9/21/22
|Ruston’s Diner
|6407 Rockcut Road
|Dewitt
|9/22/22
|Salt City Sweet Spot
|5398 Guy Young Road
|Cicero
|9/18/22
|Saltin’ the City
|9516 Mt Shannon Drive
|Onondaga County
|9/22/22
|San Miguel Mexican Bar & Grill
|2 Oswego Street
|Lysander
|9/22/22
|Seneca River Fire Department
|3457 Hayes Road
|Lysander
|9/22/22
|Singers Karaoke Club
|1345 Milton Avenue
|Geddes
|9/21/22
|Springside Farm
|1850 Route 91
|Pompey
|9/23/22
|Syracuse Turners
|619 North Salina Street
|Syracuse
|9/20/22
|Tres Primos Authentic Mexican Restau
|1099 State Route 5
|Elbridge
|9/23/22
|Valley Youth Football
|Valley Sports Complex
|Syracuse
|9/20/22
|Velasko Pizzeria & Deli
|4800 Mcdonald Road
|Onondaga
|9/19/22
|Vineyard Church – Westcott (The)
|718 South Beech Street
|Syracuse
|9/21/22
|Willis V. Carrier Recreation Center
|1033 Kinne Street
|Dewitt
|9/18/22