SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of September 18 to 24.

Two food services failed their inspections:

Don Juan Cafe, West Seneca Turnpike

Sakana-Ya Sushi Bar Walton Street

Read to see how each establishment failed in detail below.

Don Juan Cafe

Don Juan Cafe had two violations, one being in critical condition.

Critical violation: Food adulterated or received from unapproved sources.

The inspector found a two-pound case of cilantro and a case of whole tomatoes that were stored in moldy standing water in the bottom of the reach-in cooler. The food was thrown out and corrected during the inspection.

Inadequate insect/rodent control: The inspector found flies in the facility.

Sakana-Ya Sushi Bar

Sakana-Ya Sushi Bar had 11 violations, two being in critical condition.

Critical violation: Food adulterated or received from unapproved sources.

The inspector found hair along the cook line in a large bowl in ready-to-use batter. The four pounds of batter was thrown out and corrected.

Critical violation: Foods not protected from contamination by other sources.

The inspector found a container of fruit fly killer under 3 bay sink in the service/bar area. This was corrected and taken out of the facility.

Food not protected in general. This violation was found three times: The inspector found several squeeze bottles with food product in them that didn’t have labels. There were also three plastic containers of different meats stored double-stacked and didn’t have covers and the inspector found direct contact with the bottom of the container stacked directly above. The inspector also found two large containers of oil stored on the ground outside the facility in the dumpster area. Some sushi plates on conveyor belt were not covered. This was corrected.

Food not protected in general. This violation was found two times: The inspector found single service containers that used a scoop and stored directly in dry food product in kitchen. Also, Single service items were found to be stored directly on floor behind sushi counter.

Poor hygiene and activities of food workers. This violation was found two times: The inspector found an employee prepping food who lacked a proper hair restraint in the kitchen and a personal beverage on food prep line in kitchen.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls: The inspector found a hand wash sink in kitchen that didn’t have soap and sufficient paper towels at the time of inspection. This was corrected.

Inadequate insect/rodent control: The inspector found mouse droppings behind sushi counter, on floor behind sushi counter and on counter beneath conveyor.

Many locations passed their inspections between September 18 and 24, 2022. You can see the entire list below.