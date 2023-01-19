SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three people were charged in Syracuse for Criminal Possession of a Weapon after they were stopped by Syracuse Police on January 10.
Syracuse Police Officers Harriman and Dixon were on patrol when they witnessed a black Chevrolet Impala run through a red light.
The Impala ran through the intersection of South Avenue and Bellevue Avenue at a high speed.
The officers followed the vehicle and then proceeded to a traffic stop at the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue.
Inside the vehicle was Keelan McLaurin, Tyquest Gibson and Jeshiha Boatwright, all of which, told officers that they did not have a New York State driver’s license.
According to SPD, as officers were getting the vehicle ready to be towed, they spotted what appeared to be the barrel of a handgun protruding from underneath the front center console area.
The officers then searched the vehicle where they found two semi-automatic handguns.
The handguns were revealed to be a Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun with one live round in the chamber and 11 rounds in the magazine, and a tan FNS-9c 9mm handgun which was also loaded with one round in the chamber and 11 rounds in the magazine.
The second handgun appeared to have been stolen from Durham, North Carolina.
A black handbag that had a digital scale and six ounces of marijuana was also found during the search.
McLaurin, Gibson and Boatwright were each charged with:
- Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second and Third Degree
- Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Firearm
- One count of Possession of Stolen Property