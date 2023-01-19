SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three people were charged in Syracuse for Criminal Possession of a Weapon after they were stopped by Syracuse Police on January 10.

Syracuse Police Officers Harriman and Dixon were on patrol when they witnessed a black Chevrolet Impala run through a red light.

The Impala ran through the intersection of South Avenue and Bellevue Avenue at a high speed.

The officers followed the vehicle and then proceeded to a traffic stop at the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue.

Inside the vehicle was Keelan McLaurin, Tyquest Gibson and Jeshiha Boatwright, all of which, told officers that they did not have a New York State driver’s license.

According to SPD, as officers were getting the vehicle ready to be towed, they spotted what appeared to be the barrel of a handgun protruding from underneath the front center console area.

The officers then searched the vehicle where they found two semi-automatic handguns.

The handguns were revealed to be a Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun with one live round in the chamber and 11 rounds in the magazine, and a tan FNS-9c 9mm handgun which was also loaded with one round in the chamber and 11 rounds in the magazine.

The second handgun appeared to have been stolen from Durham, North Carolina.

Courtesy of SPD.

A black handbag that had a digital scale and six ounces of marijuana was also found during the search.

McLaurin, Gibson and Boatwright were each charged with: