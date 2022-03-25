SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Two people were taken to the hospital in Syracuse Friday night after a two-alarm fire at an apartment building on James Street.

Fire crews were called for reports of smoke coming from an apartment in the Courtyard Apartment building around 8pm.

When firefighters arrived, they found flames showing from a window.

Four people were evacuated from the apartment building, two of them sent to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

It took around 50 firefighters 40 minutes to get the fire under control.

There is no word on the cause of the fire, it remains under investigation.