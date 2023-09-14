SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two people were sent to the hospital on Thursday, September 14, after a fight that culminated in a stabbing at 148 Gifford Street near the Rescue Mission Alliance building in Syracuse.

Syracuse police arrived on the scene around 3:43 p.m., where they found 27-year-old Joshua Lochman-Chamberlain with a facial injury caused by a blunt object, along with a 35-year-old female with a stab wound in the upper body.

Both were taken to Upstate Hospital and are expected to survive, SPD says.

Lochman-Chamberlain allegedly stabbed the woman before police arrived, according to SPD. Police also say Lochman-Chamberlain was pelted with rocks by an unknown suspect during the fight.

The investigation into who caused Lochman-Chamberlain’s injuries is ongoing. For the stabbing, Lochman-Chamberlain has been charged with Assault in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Syracuse police at 315-442-5222.