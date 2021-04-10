Two separate incidents, a stabbing and a shooting, result in police responding to hospital

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Officers responded to Upstate Hospital for a stabbing investigation early Saturday morning. 

Upon arrival, officers located a 28-year-old female who was stabbed multiple times. The victim was transported to Upstate by a private vehicle. She is expected to survive.

Around the same time, a separate incident resulted in officers responding to Crouse Hospital for a shooting with injuries investigation.

Upon arrival, a 31-year-old male was found shot in the foot.

This victim was also transported by a private vehicle and he is expected to survive. 

Both investigations are active and ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.

